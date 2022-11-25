Microsoft Flight Simulator Lancaster, A330, & 757 Get New Screenshots; Maastricht Aachen Airport Announced

Screenshot via Aeroplane Heaven

Modern and vintage aircraft are in the pipeline for MSFS, alongside a relevant cargo airport.

Third-party developers shared news aplenty about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and scenery.

We start with Aeroplane Heaven, which shared plenty of new screenshots about its upcoming Avro Lancaster B Mk.I.

Alongside the aircraft and its custom ground service vehicles, we get to see a new pilot model, nicknamed “Ralph.”

Screenshots via Aeroplane Heaven

Moving on to modern times, Aerosoft finally shared more screenshots of its upcoming Airbus A330, focusing on the ultra-detailed decals on the fuselage and wings.

These are work-in-progress and even more detail will be added on top of work on reflections and more.

Screenshots via Aerosoft



Blue Bird Simulations released new screenshots of its Boeing 757, showcasing the flight deck and the reversers deployed.

Screenshots via Blue Bird Simulations

ST Simulations had an announcement to make, and it’s Maastricht Aachen Airport (EHBK) in the Netherlands.

While its passenger operations are limited, with mostly seasonal flights, it’s the second-largest cargo hub in the country.

Two releases also came today. The first is Seville Airport (LEZL) in Spain by MK Studios.

It can be purchased on Orbx Direct for $16.88.

High-fidelity 3D modelling

Detailed, true-to-life apron and surrounding areas

Vibrant, hand corrected orthoimagery

Custom DEM mesh

Full PBR texturing

Current ground layout (2022)

Realistic night lighting

Optimized as per Microsoft’s standards for Xbox and PC

The second release isn’t an airport but includes plenty of landable surfaces especially if you love helicopters. It’s Aerosoft’s Aerosoft Offshore Landmarks: North Sea.

You can find it at the developer’s store for $20.73. It’s a massive package including the following.

Over a billion polygons

Fully usable crew boat (designed to be used with outside view only)

388 new heliports

196 new airports (ICAO codes)

78 new NDB stations

741 new ships with helideck or winch locations

72 new substations (part of a wind park) helideck

All objects with extensive LOD support, emissive and dynamic lights

Most objects will have some form of animation

Fishing Industry Trawlers Factory Ships Seiners

Shipping Industry Container ships Bulk carriers LNG tankers Oil tankers Chemical tankers Fruit juice tankers Livestock carriers

Other vessels Ferries Dredgers Cruise ships

Wind Industry Monopile wind turbines Jacket wind turbines Fast crew boats Substations

Wind Industry Construction Survey vessels Heavy lift vessels Offshore support vessels Crane vessels Crane platforms Floatels Tug boats Cable laying vessels

Oil/Gas production Production rigs (spar, jack-up, compliant) Normally Unmanned Installations (NUI) Conductor Support Systems (satellite stations) Fast crew boats Support vessels Anchor vessels Patrol vessels Floating production systems ships Floating production systems monocolumn Floatels Single buoy mooring stations

Oil/Gas Industry construction Drilling rigs Seismic survey vessels Crane vessels Tug boats Anchor boats Pipe laying vessels

All Windfarms Borssele Hollandse Kust – Zuid Hollandse Kust – North Egmond aan Zee Riffgat Alpha Ventus North Sea One Sea Wind South/East Amrum Bank West Butendiek DanTysk Ramp Thanet Kentish Flats Extension Gunfleet Sands II London Array Lincs Neart Na Gaoithe Burbo Bank Extension Walney Extension

Anchorages Rotterdam Anchorage Scheveningen Anchorage Amsterdam Anchorage Aussenelbe Anchorage Neue Weser Anchorage DW Anchorage



Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.