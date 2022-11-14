Microsoft Flight Simulator Lancaster, Vancouver Landmarks, & Salt Lake City Airport Get New Screenshots; Cheongju & Poznan Airports Announced
The mighty Lancaster will soon soar in the skies of MSFS.
Today third-party developers had several reveals to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.
Aeroplane Heaven is still working on the tip of the spear of the Royal Air Force Bomber Command during the early years of World War II, the Avro Lancaster B Mk.I.
Today we get to see some impressive screenshots, albeit the developer says that there is still a lot of work to do on the aircraft.
More screenshots come from Pacific Island Simulations, which is currently working on Salt Lake City International Airport (KSLC), serving the capital of Utah in the United States.
SamScene3D also released more images of its Vancouver City Times landmark package, portraying the relevant city in Canada.
Two new announcements come from Fly 2 High, which is working on two completely different continents. They plan to release Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport (EPPO) in Poland and Cheongju International Airport (RKTU) in South Korea.
Both are medium-sized projects featuring airports that host their share of scheduled airline flights, and quite interesting additions to the lineups of the respective countries.
Last, but not least, Aerosoft and its partner developer Stairport Sceneries released Bielefeld Airfield (EDLI) in Germany.
You can find it on Aerosoft’s own store for €10.20. Below you can read and see what you can expect from this package.
- Authentic replica of the airfield Bielefeld – Windelsbleiche
- Texturing based on more than 100 photos taken on site
- Detailed modeling including the tower interior
- Animated windsock and animated flags
- Custom lighting
- Custom created static aircraft
- Optimized for PC and Xbox
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.