Microsoft Flight Simulator Hawker 800XP, Newark Liberty, Salt Lake City, & Almeria Airports Get New Screenshots

The major hub at Newark Liberty International Airport is almost ready for release in MSFS.

Today third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, Including aircraft and scenery

We start with Cockspur, which revealed a single but significant screenshot of its Hawker 800XP business jet showing the flight deck in its work-in-progress phase.

Drzewiecki Design, shared another look at its upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

The developer is preparing its fifth beta version which might become the first release candidate.

Another airport in the United States gets a new look with Pacific Island Simulations, which revealed new screenshots of Salt Lake City International Airport (KSLC), serving the capital of Utah in the United States.

Last, but not least, we move to Europe with TDM Scenery Design and a new look at Almería Airport (LEAM) in Spain.

