In the time that the Nintendo Switch has been out, it’s managed to get a whole host of excellent multiplayer games to enjoy with your friends and family. Here are the best 2 player Nintendo Switch games you can get your hands on right now.

Pokemon Let’s Go

Most series fans will argue that Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are already too easy as is, and adding a second player into the mix will only trivialize the experience even further. However, this also makes it a great game to play with a young child or anyone looking to get into the series for the first time.

Wargroove

If you’re looking to get a bit more competitive with a tactical turn-based game, Wargroove is a must-play. Aside from online play, the game also features a local versus mode where you can challenge your friends to battles on the various levels and see who is the ultimate strategist.

Diablo III

Blizzard’s Diablo III has always been praised for its fun loot-based gameplay, along with the fact that it makes for a great co-op experience where you and your friends can see who can cause the most chaos onscreen. Loot grinding is a fun solo process, but being able to enjoy it with a friend makes it even better.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

The Tales games aren’t really co-op games per se, but if you’ve got a second player with nothing to do, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has support for local co-op where you and three other friends can tackle the battles together. Each player will take control of a different character in the party, and you can chain combo links together.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There aren’t many better 2 player experiences than sitting down with a friend and just playing Super Smash Bros. together on a couch. What’s better is that this edition you can not only play the traditional Smash together, but you can also queue up as a team online to play against another squad of two.

Fire Emblem Warriors

Play as your favorite Fire Emblem hero and ravage the battlefield with a friend! Fire Emblem Warriors features a wealth of different hack-and-slash missions while still staying true to the game’s original formula. Clear the story and history mode with another player by just handing them another Joy-Con, making this action-packed adventure a perfect 2 player Nintendo Switch game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Burn some rubber with Mario and his friends in this insane racing game. The Mario Kart series has always been a staple franchise on Nintendo consoles, and now it’s on the Switch as well. Pick from a handful of iconic characters and race through different stages based on iconic locations, such as Rainbow Road and Peach’s Castle. If you’re feeling competitive you can race against a friend or face them head on in Battle Mode.

Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together!

Cooperation is key in Snipperclips. Pass the Joy-Con and play with a friend as you take on an assortment of quirky 2 player puzzles in the game. Play as paper pals Snip and Clip and work together by trimming each other to reach your goal. Once you’re done with the main challenges, you can try the other game modes like hockey and the battle mode.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party is a return to form for a series that was lost for a long time. Although it isn’t a 1:1 reaction of the N64 classics, it’s the best game we’ve gotten since that era. Even better, there are maps specifically designed for teams of 2, and a new cooperative mode.

ARMS

If you’re a fan of fighting games, then ARMS is right up your alley. In this Nintendo Switch fighting game, you play as a fighter with, well, extendable arms. Each arm is customizable, with their own special effects and abilities. If you have an extra pair of Joy-Cons, you and a friend can duke it out on the battlefield.

Super Mario Odyssey

After Bowser forces Princess Peach into marriage, Mario sets off on yet another adventure in Super Mario Odyssey. This time, he’s joined by an unlikely ally named Cappy who can control objects and even enemies. For its 2 player mode, one player controls Mario while the other person controls Cappy. Players can work together by clearing puzzles, fighting enemies, and leaping through platform puzzles.

Overcooked 2

Hell’s kitchen comes to life in Overcooked 2. You and your friend will be dashing around the kitchen and juggling ingredients as you battle the constant countdown of the timer. If things aren’t frantic enough, you’ll be working in some of the most weirdly designed culinary stations ever made. Your kitchen is ever changing, comprising of speeding trucks, volcanoes, frozen lakes, and even rocking sailing ships.

Legend of Mana 2021

You and a friend can set off on a wild adventure to find the mystical Mana Tree in this 2021 remake of the beloved classic, Legend of Mana. Together, you’ll use your combat prowess to vanquish numerous fearsome monsters and to complete quests throughout the vast world of Fa’Diel.

Just Dance 2020

Get your groove on and dance with your friend in Just Dance 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. The game features plenty of popular songs to choose from and this is the perfect game to bring to a party and show off your sweet dance moves.

1-2 Switch

The perfect party game, 1-2 Switch is filled with all sorts of quirky mini-games. Games like Telephone, where the both of you must pick up the Joy Con as fast as possible and yell “Hello,” and Safe Crack, where you use the controller’s vibration feature to “crack open” a safe, make for the perfect 2 player experience with a friend.

Rocket League

Have you ever wanted to play soccer, but with cars? In Rocket League, you can zoom through the field with a jet-powered vehicle and perform plenty of awesome tricks as you try and push the ball to the opponent’s goal. In the 2 player mode, you can team up with another person or play against them instead.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

An unforgiving platforming Nintendo Switch adventure, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is filled with all sorts of dangerous enemies and death-defying puzzles. Play through different stages, each with their own theme and boss, and fight enemies with your trusty shovel. Since every adventure is always fun with a friend, you can bring one along with you in the 2 player mode. Treasure Trove also comes with the rest of the campaign expansions, so it’s definitely good value for money.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Mario teams up with the Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Combat is tactical and turn-based, with each character having their own set of weapons and abilities. For the 2 player mode, players can work together and overcome different challenges. The developers also patched in a VS mode, so you can also battle against your friend.

Pokken Tournament DX

Not your average Pokemon game, Pokken has ‘mons duking it out in the ring on the Nintendo Switch. Battles are no longer turn-based but involve more traditional fighting game mechanics by blending both 3D and 2D elements. Every fighter has their own stylized move set, each bringing something new to the table. If you’re going to fight your friend, all you need to do is hand them your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

Sonic Mania Plus

Now, here’s a blast from the past. Sonic Mania ditches its modern 3D gimmicks and goes back to the plain ‘ol 2D platforming fun. Play as Sonic, Tails, Mighty, Ray, or Knuckles and clear through both old and new stages, paying homage to the traditional Sega Genesis Sonic games. For its 2 player mode, you and another friend can race to the end of a stage together. On the other hand, you can try your hand at the “Mean Bean” 2 player minigame based on the 1993 spinoff game, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine.

Towerfall Ascension

Towerfall was once known for being a great party game, and it still is. You and 2-4 friends can battle it out in themed arenas shooting arrows at each other in a game that is kind of like a retro smash-like experience. However, the Ascension upgrade adds a cooperative campaign that you and another friend can work together on as well.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

Help Isaac escape from his mother’s basement in The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ on the Nintendo Switch. Make your way through rooms swarming with deadly enemies and collect power-ups and money to strengthen your arsenal. The Nintendo Switch version supports local co-op, so you can bring a friend along with you on your godforsaken adventure.

Killer Queen Black

Killer Queen Black is a very popular arcade game that has finally hit consoles and its an intense multiplayer action platformer that’s a blast to play with some buddies.

Portal Knights

Pick up the pieces of your fallen world and build to your heart’s content in Portal Knights! Create your very own character and choose your class (Swordsman, Archer, Mage) and travel through different locations as you collect materials and slay monsters. With so much to build and many enemies to fight, it’s always a great idea to have a friend along on your quest. The 2 player mode offers splitscreen functionality, but you’ll need two pairs of Joy-Cons.

Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta’s back with a bang, this time on the Nintendo Switch. Pull off those incredibly stylish combos as you sashay your way through angels and demons in the game. For the game’s 2 player mode, you can partner up with a friend and take on different challenges in Climax Mode. Compete with each other and earn the highest score by avoiding damage, mixing up combos, and quickly clearing through waves of enemies. Oh, and it’s also a great way to stack up on halos.

Enter the Gungeon

Roll your way through bullet hell in this explosive action-packed experience on the Nintendo Switch. In Enter the Gungeon, you play as one of four characters that come loaded with their own traits, and bash your way through levels sprawling with bullets, lasers, beams – you name it. In the 2 player mode, you can team up with a friend and brave through the levels together with all sorts of bizarre guns.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Take a step back into the world of horror and survive Sushestvovanie Island in Resident Evil Revelations 2 on the Nintendo Switch. Learn the truth behind Alex Wesker’s experiments and face dozens of mutated creatures. The main campaign, split between Claire/Moira and Barry/Natalia, is fully playable with a friend, making this title the perfect 2 player game. One player is in charge of taking down enemies while the other person provides support through flashlights and sensing monsters. Similarly, you can also try the Raid Mode and tackle a series of missions based on the locations from the main series.

Human Fall Flat

Clear through a series of hilarious challenges in this physics-based puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch. Set in dream-like sequences, you and your friend must work through a collection of puzzles with nothing but the ability to grab objects and climb obstacles. After all, watching your characters flop and wiggle around the field like a helpless little fish is always a great way to break the ice.

Attack on Titan 2

Grab your 3D maneuver gear and kill some titans in the sequel to the Attack on Titan game. Here, you can finally make and customize your own character, bringing you to the heart of the action. The story mode is filled with heaps of action and continues where the first game left off. Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode lets you pair up with a friend and take down titans together.

Kirby Star Allies

The latest entry in the Kirby series, Star Allies is a heartwarming adventure Nintendo Switch game filled with love and friendship. The pink puffball can send out a heart, turning a nemesis into a pal on his adventure. Once you manage to sway over a frenemy, your friend can control them throughout the game. On top of that, each frenemy has their own set of skills, so the second player can freely switch between different play styles.

Minecraft

A multiplayer classic, Minecraft has always been a popular choice to play with friends. Whether you’re fending off zombies and creepers in survival mode or if you’re building a personal utopia in creative mode, there’s just so much to do with your friends in the game. That said, Minecraft is definitely one of the best 2 player games you can get on the Nintendo Switch.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus brings the classic Pac-Man gameplay onto the Nintendo Switch, but with some interesting twists. Team up with a friend in the 2 player co-op mode and collect as many fruits and Pac Dots while avoiding any ghosts coming your way. If someone gets caught, the other player can quickly swoop in and save the day, making for an intense 2 player experience.

FIFA

Those looking for a more traditional sports game need look no further than FIFA. This football game is chock full of sports goodness, featuring over 52 stadiums from 12 countries and iconic athletes, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Danny Williams. The developers have tinkered around with the Nintendo Switch version, creating a streamlined 2 player co-op experience with the Joy-Cons. Take soccer with you and your friends wherever you go.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The excellent port of the Wii U’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a great two player that actually enhances the single-player. Instead of just being carried around by DK, the second player can freely play on their own.

Wizards of Legend

Wizards of Legend is a rogue-lite game that took the Nintendo Switch by storm right after release. WoL is a fast-paced action game where you and a friend can cast and create spells to crawl through as many dungeons as you can before death.

PixelJunk Monsters 2

The classic tower defense game is back and with the latest sequel, you can play with a friend who can help you survive waves of enemies. If you love tower defense games, and wish you could play it 2-player with a friend, PJM2 is a good choice.

N++

N++ is a fast-paced platformer that pits you in a series of increasingly difficult levels that get more and more treacherous. In two-player mode, you can race against a friend and see who can finish the levels quicker. It’s quite addicting.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Love Dynasty Warrior-like games? Love Link and TLOZ? Then Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will be a no-brainer, and you can cut through hordes of enemies with a friend this time.

The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2 is a game that is great on its own, but becomes a totally different (and better) experience with a friend. Live out a life in prison, and try to come up with a way to escape with your friend without getting caught.

Mario Tennis Aces

Mario Tennis Aces is the latest sports game in the series that adds in a slew of new mechanics to the game. While you can battle in singles, you can team up with a friend and play against other opponents in doubles.

de Blob

Paint the town red with a friend in de Blob on the Nintendo Switch. There are different multiplayer matches in the game, from a race to color as many buildings as possible to collecting as many paint as you can without being caught by another player.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker makes his return on the Nintendo Switch, offering the same mind-boggling adventures on the go. There are various stages to complete, and you can bring a second player along, Toadette, and work together to make it past the many obstacles and puzzles.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite has finally landed on the Nintendo Switch, bringing all of the battle royale action right in your pocket. Here, you can group up with another player and try to win the game by being the last pair standing amongst a wave of 90-something other players.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Worlds collide in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, featuring Blazblue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona, and RWBY in an epic crossover. When you’re feeling confident with your fighting skills, you can challenge your friend to a tag-team match using characters such as Ragna the Bloodedge and Ruby Rose.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer

Cadence of Hyrule beautifully combines the roguelike rhythm gameplay from Crypt of the NecroDancer with The Legend of Zelda series, making it one of the perfect co-op experiences on the Nintendo Switch. This is essentially the first time that two players can play as Zelda and Link and work together to save Hyrule.

Among Us

If you’ve ever wanted to play a game where you question the trust of everyone around you, then you’ll love Among Us. This game allows between 4-10 players to join a room together with the sole goal of surviving until everyone finishes their tasks.

These simple button prompt tasks include everything from taking out the garbage to fixing electrical wiring. The only problem is that there are alien Imposters in the group who only want to kill everyone. To survive, the crewmates need to work together as a team and figure out who among them is sus and who they can trust.

Cuphead

Cuphead is a brutally challenging 2D game that takes lots of inspiration from the cartoons of the 1930s. You can play with a second person and take on very difficult bosses to repay a large debt to the Devil himself.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World is one of the most adorable Switch games to ever grace the hybrid console. The beautifully crafted setting is oozing with charm and good vibes and is just one of those platformers that’s perfect to chill out to with a friend.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ gives players that spectacular anime art style that the series is known for, but brings it to a traditional 2D arcade fighter. With superb graphics, multiplayer modes, and an interesting story mode with tons of characters from the anime, Dragon Ball FighterZ is the go-to two-player fighting game on Switch for fans of Goku, Piccolo, and everyone else.

Mortal Kombat 11

It still shocks me that a game as gruesome and realistic as Mortal Kombat 11 has managed to make its way to the Switch, but it’s on the system now and it’s excellent. The story mode is as zany as ever and the fatalities will make you cringe but you won’t be able to look away.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Our favorite bandicoot is back and on the tracks. Looking for a kart racer that doesn’t have Mario in it? Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brings back the best parts of the classic PlayStation racer with some modern polish.

Team Sonic Racing

Sonic, Amy, Tails, Eggman, and all of those other iconic characters from the series are back for yet another high-speed racer on the Switch. There are a bunch of power-ups, neat-looking karts, and gorgeous tracks to race on.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

If you’re a big Avengers fan, then you should know that MUA3 lets you create your perfect team of Marvel heroes and fight against the big bad villain that is Thanos. Ever wanted to play as a team with Wolverine, Thor, Spider-Man, and Black Widow, well, now you can.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe may just be a port of the excellent Wii U game, it’s still the best multiplayer Mario experience on the Switch right now and is the perfect party game to play with friends and family, just don’t throw them off of a cliff by accident and you’ll be fine.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is similar to the local multiplayer offered by New Super Mario Bros. but it’s actually a bit more impressive in the way that it throws unique levels at you every so often. The game’s art style has a gorgeous water-color aesthetic to it and is a worth a play even though it originally launched a couple of years ago.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 literally has millions of levels online that have been created by the highly talented community. You and a friend can go through lists upon lists to find the perfect levels to play with two players.

Dauntless

Dauntless is a free-to-play action-RPG from Phoenix Labs and lets players team up to take down behemoths to gather loot to make weapons to fight stronger behemoths. It’s essentially a lite version of Monster Hunter but it’s way more accessible.

Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s highly popular hero shooter is has made its way to the Nintendo Switch and while the visual fidelity takes a small hit, this is the only way to play this multiplayer game on a handheld console so it might be worth checking out.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Max Raid battles are great fun if you can find some friends to join you! You can also trade, battle, and exchange league cards with each other making this the most online-friendly Pokemon game yet.

Tetris 99

Who knew that Tetris fused with the Battle Royale genre would end up being like the best puzzle game of 2019? We sure didn’t. You can play this game online with 98 other players and if you purchase the DLC, you can play with another player on the same screen.

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 may not be the spooky horror game that RE fans wanted but it’s still a very good action game that can be played entirely in co-op. Grab a friend and shoot down some zombies with a rocket launcher and solve some puzzles –it’s a hoot!

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6 has three different campaigns and several multiplayer modes to choose from that can be played with multiple people. It’s on Switch now and you can dive in and check out everything this horror shooter has to offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you live out your dream island life! You can even invite a friend or significant other to live on your island and together, you can build bridges, inclines, and themed areas to show off your creations online.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 takes our timid hero into yet another ghostly adventure but this time around, a second player can take control of Luigi’s gooey counterpart, Gooigi. You can solve puzzles and hunt down ghosts with a friend for the first time.

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis turns the third-person action adventure series into a Diablo-like top-down RPG and there’s a cooperative multiplayer mode so that you can scour dungeons with a buddy and level up.

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Showdown is a very well-done 2D fighting game with a wicked art style. You can also play against a friend locally to show them your powerful moves.

A Hat in Time

A Hat in Time is a lovely little 3D platformer that takes inspiration from games like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. You can join up with a friend thanks to a new update and complete the campaign together as Hat kid and Bow kid.

Streets of Rage 4

The classic beat-em-up series finally returns to the modern day and has arrived on the Switch. You can play cooperatively, or competitively, online or split screen with a friend. “Everyone is here” and you’ll be able play as both new and returning retro heroes.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

There is just something about playing a Mario game with your friends, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is no different. Whether it is exploring the former game with up to four friends to save the Sprixie Kingdom or working together with another play in the latter as either Mario or Bowser Jr., there are just so many good times to be had.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Ever wanted to quicken the pace of golf and add in some awesome abilities to help you and your friends have a fun and competitive match? Well, Mario Golf: Super Rush is just for you, as it allows you to play against each other or on teams to try and get the ball in the hole as fast as possible while still maintaining a low average score.

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars takes just about every map and minigame you loved throughout the original games in the series and give them a fresh new paint of coat. Alongside all of the visual improvements the game has received, there’s a boatload of quality of life changed to gameplay too, improving controls and adding in mechanics to make the game more even and fair.