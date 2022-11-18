5 Best Warzone 2.0 Loadouts You Need to Try

Image Source: Activision

If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2.0 loadouts, you’re in the right place as we’ve selected five that we think will help give you that much-needed edge over the competition in Activision’s uber popular battle royale. While it’s fair to say that almost every weapon is viable in the game, not all are created equal, and with the myriad of different attachments added into the mix, there’re a variety of distinct options at your disposal. So, without further delay, let’s get straight into it!

The Best M4 Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The M4 is arguably one of the most reliable assault rifles in the game, with a balance of solid damage output, recoil, accuracy, and handling. It’s sort of a jack of all trades weapon that gets the job done quickly and effectively. Here are our picks for the best M4 loadout:

Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic

: VLK 4.0 Optic Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel : Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Magazine: 45 Round

The Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The RPK has been rumored to be a potential meta gun in Warzone 2.0, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does is boast terrific damage output, recoil control, and handling, but it’s also surprisingly fast when it comes to reloading, especially for an LMG. Here are our choice attachments for the RPK:

Optic : SZ Vortex-90

: SZ Vortex-90 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The Best Lachmann Sub Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Next, we have the Lachmann Sub, which is all about high damage, low recoil, good mobility, and is especially effective in close to mid range encounters. Here are our picks for the best Lachmann Sub loadout:

Laser : 1 MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1 MW Quick Fire Laser Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Muzzle : XTen RR-40

: XTen RR-40 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Best EBR-14 Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

A list of best loadouts wouldn’t be complete without a marksman rifle. You’ve got to have something for longer range encounters, right? And the semi-automatic EBR-14 fits the bill nicely. Here are our picks for this powerful marksman rifle:

Optic : SZ-Vortex 90

: SZ-Vortex 90 Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Stock : FTAC Valor Stock

: FTAC Valor Stock Muzzle : Husher-65 Silencer

: Husher-65 Silencer Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The Best TAQ-56 Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Last but not least, we have the TAQ-56, which is another strong contender for the best assault rifle in the game. While we’d opt for the aforementioned M4 if we had a choice, the TAQ-56 is still a bit of a beast and one of the more dominant guns in the game. Here are our picks for the best loadout for the TAQ-56:

Optic : SZ-Vortex 90

: SZ-Vortex 90 Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock : Tactique Brute Stock

: Tactique Brute Stock Muzzle : RF Crown 50

: RF Crown 50 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

So, there you have it. Our picks for the 5 best Warzone 2.0 loadouts. For more, here’s some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, and how to use the interrogation feature. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

