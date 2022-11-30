Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Warzone 2.0 continues the trend of letting players bring their custom weapons into the battlefield to secure those victory royales. One weapon, in particular, is performing very well for players worldwide, and that weapon is the RPK light machine gun. Are you in search of the coveted victory royale? Here’s what you need to know about the best build for the RPK, as well as the best RPK loadout to score many wins in Warzone 2.0.

What’s the Best RPK Build in Warzone 2?

Courtesy of Twitch streamer and frequent winner of many Warzone matches, Symfuhny has put together a solid setup for the RPK. His attachments are:

Optic : AIM OP-V4

: AIM OP-V4 Rear Grip : DEMO-X2 Grip

: DEMO-X2 Grip Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

While the handling and mobility of this RPK setup aren’t the best, it packs plenty of damage, rounds to fire, and top-tier control stats to make up for it.

Best RPK Loadout in Warzone

When it comes to the best RPK loadout, the above setup gives you the best bang for your buck, as the Specter Package is arguably one of the best perk packages to run, and the RPK lets you maximize to perfection. Of course, at the head of this loadout is the RPK build mentioned above.

This is subjective depending on what you prefer, as I prefer to have a knife as my secondary so that I can pick up any secondary on the fly. If you’re not interested in running the Specter package, the Weapon Specialist package gives you Overkill to pack a secondary weapon. From there, picking a strong close-range weapon like the Lachmann SMG is a great way to punish any close engagements.

That’s all you need to know about the best RPK build and loadout to run in Warzone 2.0. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to help you conquer the battlefield, such as the best SMGs, best pistols, or the best perk package to run in Warzone 2.0.

