Best Fennec 45 Loadout for Warzone 2

Submachine guns (SMGs) are a great choice of weapon for those who prefer short to medium(ish) range fights, shredding enemies with high rates of fire, and moderate stopping power. But not all SMGs are created equal, and not all have the same potential. Here we’re reviewing a gun that’s probably the best in its class right now, so here’s the best Fennec 45 meta loadout for Warzone 2.

Meta Warzone 2 Fennec Loadout

Warzone 2’s meta is only just finding its feet, but one thing is clear: the Fennec 45 absolutely slaps. It’s the best SMG in the game right now if you have the right attachments, and it should absolutely form a core part of your go-to meta loadout.

You can check out our attachment build below. Put simply it’s all about making a very quick and stable weapon. But to break it down, the laser gives you ADS speed and fast firer speed, generally making you more elusive around the battlefield. Other attachments have been included and tuned for the purpose of quicker movement, faster crouch speed, ads, and sprint speed. Elsewhere, the grip is all about aiming for stability, while the magazine is obviously for a larger capacity.

Optic: Your choice, but not necessary

Your choice, but not necessary Stock : FTAC Locktight Stock (tune for ADS speed)

: FTAC Locktight Stock (tune for ADS speed) Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Foregrip : FSS Sharkfin 90 (tune for ADS speed)

: FSS Sharkfin 90 (tune for ADS speed) Rear Grip : Fennec Rubber Grip (Maxed Handling & Mobility tune)

: Fennec Rubber Grip (Maxed Handling & Mobility tune)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

That’s all you need to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout for a meta weapon in Warzone 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0, how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle or the best Lachmann-556 setup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

