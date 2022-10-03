Tower of Fantasy Version 2.0: Vera & Steam Release Date Announced

Tower of fantasy is getting another majpr update soon, alongside a Steam release on PC.

Tower of Fantasy players will soon get new content to sink their teeth into with Version 2.0: “Vera” and today we learn exactly when.

The expansion launches on PC, iOS, and Android for free on October 20. Perhaps even more interesting is that the same date marks the release of the Steam version of the game, which will be fully updated to version 2.0, enjoying content parity with the other platform.

Until now, PC players had to download and install the game’s client directly from the official site.

The epanion includes two main areas, the irradiated wilderness of the Desert Gobby and the cyberpunk city of Mirroria.

In both areas, you’ll find missions, events, raids, instances, monsters, legendary bosses, new vehicles to discover, and weapons.

Within the Desert Gobby you’ll also find the Grayspace, which offers even greater challenge.

Below you can check out a trailer, which also offers a glimpse at upcoming new characters Lin, Ruby and Saki Fuwa.

Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.

