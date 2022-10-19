Gran Turismo 7 October Update Revealed; Coming Tomorrow With 4 New Cars & More

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tomorrow, October 20, Sony and Polyphony Digital’s popular driving simulator Gran Turismo 7 will receive another of its monthly free updates.

The update, which is numbered 1.25 and was teased during the weekend, will bring four new cars to the game’s roster including a classic Italian sports car, and three Japanese icons.

These are the Maserati Merak SS ’80, the Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND) ’22, the Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC110) ’73, and the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 ’18.

On top of the cars, we’re also getting two more featured curations in Scapes, “Autumn Leaves” set in Japan and “Whitby” in the UK.

You can check the new rides out in action in the trailer below.

Gran Turismo 7 has been receiving monthly updates with new cars (and often more) since its launch. For instance, in September we received a Volkswagen ID. R ’19, the Nissan Silvia K’s Type S(S14) ’94, and the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder.

In August we got the McLaren MP4/4 ’88, the Porsche Cayman GT4 ’16, and the Pontiac GTO “The Judge” ’69.

in July we got the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84, and the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54.

The previous update in June added the 1932 Ford Roadster, the SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, and the SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version).

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.