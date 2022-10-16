Gran Turismo 7 Update Coming Next Week with 4 New Cars

Today Gran Turismo 7 producer Kazunori Yamauchi teased the next update coming to the game, featuring four cars.

The update is coming next week and brings four new cars, as you can see in the tweet below.

The silhouettes suggest that the cars are a Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R, a Maserati Merak SS, a NISMO GTR GT3, and a Mazda Roadster NB.

At the moment, we don’t know whether there will be more coming with the update, as Yamauchi-san normally teases only the cars. The rest of the content, if any, will be revealed next week the day before the patch releases.

Gran Turismo 7 has been receiving monthly updates with new cars (and often more) since its launch, and this will be the update for October.

For instance, in September we received a Volkswagen ID. R ’19, the Nissan Silvia K’s Type S(S14) ’94, and the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder.

In August we got the McLaren MP4/4 ’88, the Porsche Cayman GT4 ’16, and the Pontiac GTO “The Judge” ’69.

in July we got the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84, and the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54.

The previous update in June added the 1932 Ford Roadster, the SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, and the SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version).

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.