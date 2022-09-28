Gran Turismo 7 Free Update 1.23 Includes 3 New Cars & More

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital announced the coming of update 1.23.

The update will be released tomorrow, September 29, and it will include three new cars and more.

The cars made available are the futuristic Volkswagen ID. R ’19, the classic Nissan Silvia K’s Type S(S14) ’94, and the sleek Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder.

We’re also getting two new Scapes categories set in California and Tokyo as featured curations.

If you’d like to see the new cars in action, you can enjoy the trailer below.

Gran Turismo 7 has been receiving monthly updates with new cars (and often more) since its launch, and this will be the update for September.

For instance, in August we got the McLaren MP4/4 ’88, the Porsche Cayman GT4 ’16, and the Pontiac GTO “The Judge” ’69.

in July we got the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84, and the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54.

The previous update in June added the 1932 Ford Roadster, the SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, and the SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version).

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.