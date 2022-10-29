Atelier Ryza Getting Super-Cute New Figure by Alter

Alter has made a brand new Atelier Ryza figure from the original game available for pre-order, and she’s really cute.

She can be reserved at Ami Ami for 22,780 yen, which roughly translates into $155 at the current exchange rate.

The release window is nearly a whole year away, in September 2023.

The figure’s prototype was sculpted by Missile and painted by Nanami Tetsumori in 1/7 scale, resulting in 240mm in height.

It’s worth mentioning that, since the figure is dedicated to the first game of the series, Ryza’s outfit and hairstyle are the original ones. She changed over time leading to the upcoming Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

You can check out what it looks like in the gallery below.

If you’re interested in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, it releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.

I actually played a demo of the game at Tokyo Game Show, and you can enjoy my hands-on preview with the first insight into this JRPG.

If you want to see and learn more, you can enjoy the original reveal, another trailer, plenty of screenshots, and the first details, a third trailer focusing on Bos, a look at gameplay, and a look at new characters.