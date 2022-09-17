Atelier Ryza 3 Looks as Cute as You Expect in New PS5 Gameplay from TGS 2022

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key looks lovely on PS5.

Koei Tecmo and Gust have already released a few trailers of the recently-announced JRPG Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, but if you want to see actual gameplay, you’ve come to the right place.

During a livestream from Tokyo Game Show 2022, we got too see what the game actually looks like running on PS5.

This includes gathering and exploration, on top of combat aplenty, including a look at the new systems based on the use of magical keys.

Interestingly, the version showcased here is a little different from the demo playable at the Tokyo Game Show booth, which is set in the day. Here it’s evening, so the lighting is different.

Incidentally, I did play the demo at Tokyo Game Show, so you can expect to read all about it soon.

In the meanwhile, you can watch the gameplay below.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 24, 2023.

