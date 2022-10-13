New Atelier Ryza 3 Screenshots Introduce New Characters, and Yes, You Can Pet the Dog

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Today Koei Tecmo released a large batch of new screenshots of the upcoming JRPG by Gust Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

We meet three new playable characters starting with Federica Lamberti, deputy head of the Artisans’ Guild of Sardonica, the city of crafters.

She’s a polite young woman who always holds to her principles and behaves graciously. Yet, she’s also strong-willed, methodical, and tenacious. Her dream is to reconcile the two factions that divide her city.

Dian Farrell is a young warrior who hates the tradition of his hometown and cherishes the chance to leave, even for a little while. He’s a natural-born hunter, and while he gives the impression of being a bit rough, he’s actually a good listener and well-behaved.

He’s a “Gleaner” a definition that identifies warriors who collect “Seeds of Light”, the power source for the tools used in the village. That being said, he’s disgusted by the practice.

Kala Ideas is a living witness to history who knows about “The grand order of all things.” While she looks like a young girl, she’s actually an elder over a thousand years old. She’s part of the Oren race and she is a bit of a legend even among her people.

Yet, she often leaves her village to wander around. She’s cheerful and mischievous, but with a mysterious dignity that betrays her age.

Besides the new characters, we get to see the ability to interact with animals and even ride them. Some will guide you to treasure chests, and yes, you can pet the dog.

The ability to discover landmarks enables fast travel, and you can even find hidden areas. There are even random quests that you can encounter at different times.

The last four screenshots showcase means of traversal including ziplining, climbing, waterfall climbing, and underwater swimming.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.

I actually played a demo of the game at Tokyo Game Show, and you can enjoy my hands-on preview with the first insight into this JRPG.

