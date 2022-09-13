Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Announced

Today, during the Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo announced Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

This marks the third game of the series that started with Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout in 2019 and then continued with Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in 2021. The fact that Ryza is getting a trilogy shouldn’t surprise, considering that she’s pretty much objectively the most popular protagonist in the history of the series.

The game is coming on February 24, 2023. For the moment, the Nintendo Switch is the only confirmed platform, but it’s possible that we’ll hear more during a live stream scheduled for tomorrow, which you can find embedded below alongside the trailer.

Here’s how the game is officially described by Nintendo.