Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Trailer Is a Suikoden Fan’s Dream Come True

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes definitely wears its Suikoden pedigree on its sleeve.

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

The trailer provides a look at gameplay and a handy list of the main staff included in the game, led by Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama.

And the pedigree is certainly visible, despite the fact that the 2.5D visuals definitely give Eiyuden Chronicle a more modern look compared to its predecessors.

Incidentally, if you want to compare, Konami just announced the remasters of the first two Suikoden games.

You can watch it below.

The game was funded via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter a while ago and said success shouldn’t be too surprising considering that it brings back together Suikoden creators Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out a trailer from last year and another released last month at Gamescom 2022.

For the sake of full disclosure, you should keep in mind that the author of this article is among the backers of the game.