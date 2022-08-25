Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes by Suikoden Creators Looks Awesome in New Trailer

After the successful launch of Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, it’s time for Rabbit & Bear Studios and 505 Games to show the main course, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and so they did.

Today they released a brand new and fairly extensive trailer showing off many of the 100+ characters that will appear in the game.

One of the most interesting aspects is that we get to see combat. Since this is a classic-style turn-based JRPG, that aspect is definitely different compared to Rising,

You can check out the trailer below.

The game was funded via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter a while ago and said success shouldn’t be too surprising considering that it brings back together Suikoden creators Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano.

According to Murayama-san himself on Kickstarter, the game is still in the middle of development and that includes the visuals, so things may change further from what you see in the trailer.

Interestingly, he called the current stage of development the “manual labor” stage, as working with over 100 characters is very labor-intensive. Each needs their own lines of dialogue and so forth.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out a trailer from last year.

For the sake of full disclosure, you should keep in mind that the author of this article is among the backers of the game.