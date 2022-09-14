Deathverse: Let it Die Gets Release Dates for PS5, PS4, and PC

Today SuperTrick Games and GungHo Online Entertainment announced the release dates for Deathverse: Let it Die.

The brand new game from the minds behind Let it Die will release on September 28 for PS5 and PS4, while fans wanting to play on PC will have to wait a little longer, until October 5.

This isn’t too bad considering that the PC release was announced only a month ago.

Together with the announcement, we also get a boisterous “launch” trailer (a bit in advance, apparently), showcasing what you can expect from this wacky game.

You can check it out below.

Deathverse: Let It Die is a follow-up to the original Let It Die, If you’re curious about the game and want to learn more, recently Twinfinite interviewed director Hideyoshi Shin about the game, its origins, the platforms, microtransactions, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Deathverse: Let It Die’s proposition, it’s an online PvP action game, and rather different from its predecessors. It’s based on the concept of a game show (albeit a very violent one).

Here’s a summary of the story:

In 2026, a seismic natural disaster known as the Earth’s Rage sent the world into upheaval. Now, several hundred years later… The inhumanely violent survival reality show Death Jamboree was born to satiate the devastated human heart. Will you be the last one standing? The star who thrills the crowd and wins wealth and glory beyond compare? Now is your time to shine!

