Deathverse: Let It Die Developers Announce Results of the Open Beta Survey in New Video

Image source: GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment released a new developer diary video of the upcoming survival action game Deathverse: Let It Die.

GungHo Online Entertainment and Supertrick Games released a new developer diary video of the upcoming survival action game Deathverse: Let It Die.

In the video (which Twinfinite can exclusively reveal), director Hideyuki Shin and iconic character Uncle Death expose the results of the survey that followed the recent open beta.

We learn that North America was home to a sizable percentage of the respondents (42.9%), followed by Japan (21.2%).

24% of the respondents played the game for 1 to 2 hours, while 17% proved to be much more dedicated, playing for 5 to 6 hours.

Most people thought the match time and pacing were “just right” (60%), but a sizable percentage (26%) found it quick or very quick.

Most respondents also found the way the action varied depending on the weapon either fun or very fun (68% in total). Speaking of weapons, the most popular one people would like to fight with in the future is (perhaps unsurprisingly) a Scythe, followed by Dual Blades, Saber, Longsword, and Claws.

The Hunter element of the game proved popular, with 65% of the respondents finding it either fun or a lot of fun.

The Cryptid element proved a little less appreciated, with 57% positive responses, but 34% of respondents people found it “okay.”

A whopping 80% of respondents found the game’s graphics and visuals either good or very good.

You can check out the video for yourself below.

Deathverse: Let It Die is a follow-up to the original Let It Die, and will launch as a free-to-play game-as-a-service “soon” for PS5 and PS4.

You can also check out a previous developer diary video.