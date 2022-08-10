New Gotham Knights Trailer Is All About Red Hood

Today Warner Bros. Games released a brand new trailer of the upcoming action game Gotham Knights, focusing on Red Hood.

We get to see how Red Hood fights in the game, alongside a more cinematic look at his outlook in this specific setting in which Batman is dead.

This follows more character trailers that introduced Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl.

You can check him out below and enjoy the new look at Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights releases on October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the Court of Owls and the original reveal.

Gotham Knights is set in a massive open-world Gotham City in which Batman is dead and now the streets are controlled by criminals, thugs, and supervillains.

While dad is away (we all know he’s gonna come back at some point. It’s DC after all), it’s time for the younger generation of the family to bring order back to the city and protect the citizens. Players will be able to control Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as they solve mysteries that connect the forgotten dots of the darkest times of the city’s history while defeating well-known and loved (hated?) supervillains and their goons.

Warner Bros. Interactive Montreal promises “the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet” divided in five different districts that you can enjoy either solo or in co-op.