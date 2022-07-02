Obi-Wan or Anakin? Test Your Quote Knowledge in This Star Wars Quiz
A Master, I see in you.
With the dust finally settling after the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV miniseries came to a close, we’ve been left ruminating on a few questions swirling around in our noggin: Will there be a follow-up series? Who is Obi-Wan’s brother? What the heck were those yellow pod-things in the Inquisitorious?
Nevertheless, a little mystery is sometimes not such a bad thing. But, here’s one thing we do know for sure: We all know a little bit more about the Old Ben we meet in Star Wars: Episode I – A New Hope. With that in mind, then, we thought that now would be a perfect time to test your freshly-obtained knowledge.
All you have to do is identify who said what in our latest Star Wars quote quiz. Was it the compassionate and caring, Obi-Wan Kenobi? Or was it the sand-hating Jedi-turned-evil, Anakin Skywalker? It’s your choice.
Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that all these quotes have been lifted from the core Star Wars movies and the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi show. So you won’t see any quotes from the novels or the animated series, The Clone Wars. That wee tidbit’s for free, folks!
So, without further ado, grab your Kyber crystals and hop in those TIE fighters as we journey back to that galaxy far, far away. Can you identify who said what in all of these Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker quotes? Good luck and remember… don’t get cocky!
Obi-Wan or Anakin? Test Your Quote Knowledge With This Star Wars Quiz
Image Sources: Disney and Lucasfilm (via Looper and Inverse)
