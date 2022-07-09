League of Legends Celebrates Upcoming Star Guardian Event With New Animated Teaser Trailer

League of Legends will soon launch a brand new Star Guardian event, and today Riot Games released a new animated trailer.

The event starts on July 14 promising “a star-studded music collab, new stellar skins, Nilah’s epic arrival, out-of-this-world event experiences, and more.”

If you’re wondering about Nilah, she’s a new character revealed back in June.

Star Guardian is one of the most iconic event series in Riot Games’ popular MOBA League of Legends, and it has been going on for quite a while, bringing forth obvious anime inspirations and lots of magical girl-inspired skins for popular characters.

The new trailer features well-known heroines and likely several hints to what we can expect from the event, albeit Riot Games is holding its card close to its collective chest.

Below you can watch the trailer alongside another video featuring the official orchestral theme of the event.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, and Ekko in action and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot makes another reveal.