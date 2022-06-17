New League of Legends Champion Nilah Revealed

Today Riot Games released a new trailer revealing a new champion coming to its popular MOBA game League of Legends.

The new champion is named Nilah, and she wields what appears to be an energy whip. She definitely has a spring in her stride, and joy appears to be her theme. The trailer itself is titled “The Joy Unbound.”

The trailer shows both a cutscene in which she prepares to fight a massive monster, and gameplay in which she does short work of fellow champions in League of Legends’ lanes.

You can watch Nilah in action below.

At the moment, Riot Games has not revealed when Nilah will be added to its popular MOBA so we’ll have to wait for that information.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, and Ekko in action and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot makes another reveal.