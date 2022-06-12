Riot Games Announces Their Titles Coming to Game Pass On PC
Valorant with Xbox achievements sounds good.
During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, Riot Games took the stage to announce that all of its games will be coming to PC Game Pass and will be playable on mobile. Not only that but there are select benefits to be gained for Game Pass subscribers playing these games.
You can see the announcement below:
The games confirmed for Game Pass on PC are:
- League of Legends
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Legends of Runeterra
- Teamfight Tactics
- Valorant
As far as the bonuses, players will get:
- All champions unlocked in League of Legends.
- All champions unlocked in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
- Foundations Set unlocked in Legends of Runeterra.
- Select little legends unlocked in Teamfight Tactics.
- All agents unlocked in Valorant.
League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently available for mobile as it is, so it will be interesting to see the further advancements Microsoft makes when bringing it into their ecosystem as well.
Xbox owners will be able to play all of the above as well as get these bonuses sometime this winter.
Stick around as we bring you more announcements that are coming out of the Xbox & Bethesda showcase. We already got a really lengthy look at the upcoming Redfall, where vampires will be fought in style.
- Players Is a New Esports Series Focusing on League of Legends Pros, Coming to Paramount+
- Relive the Magic of Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends in New Supercut Trailer
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review – A Whole New World
- League of Legends Fighting Game “Project L” Shows New Gameplay in Development Update
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Has Just Stealth-Launched on PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC