Valorant Patch 4.11 Nerfs Jett Superdashes & Removes Sova VO Lines For Enemy Trap Destroys

It’s patch week for Valorant, and so Riot Games has issued the typical list of changes ahead of the update that will go live later today. As it turns out, Patch 4.11 isn’t especially big and is almost entirely devoted to bug fixing except for a new “clutch mute” social feature that allows you to mute teammates at the press of an assigned button. The intention is to allow you better focus during intense, last-man-standing moments.

In terms of the most notable changes brought about by bug fixing, several Jett superdash locations have been nixed from the game. These locations, which were basically exploits found by players, allowed Jett to fly comically long distances across the map.

Elsewhere, there’s a change to Sova that removes the “trick shot” voice line after a trap has been destroyed. Riot explains in the patch notes that it was never intended for the voice line to play after Sova destroyed a trap since it relays information that technically isn’t available to Sova or his team (since he cannot actually see the trip being broken). It’s a small adjustment but actually quite a notable nerf for those who have anti-trip lineups; from now on, you won’t know if you have successfully destroyed a trip.

Here’s the full patch note overview:

Clutch Mute – You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments! Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle “ON” the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle “OFF” When “ON,” you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it’s enabled.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person, when holding a gun

Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. “superdash”)

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (…again) Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this bug since the last few patches. Fixing these loopholes is intended to improve systems that are used by all abilities in the game. Because of this (in addition to the bad experience of getting shot by invisible Yoru), we are keeping a close eye on the results of these changes.



Fixed a bug where Yoru’s mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars ● Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage

Fixed a bug where the following abilities would sometimes disappear from the minimap: Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud Killjoy’s Nanoswarm Cypher’s Cyber Cage

Fixed a bug where after switching Agents in the range or in custom game, the buy menu would sometimes show invalid items

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport

Fixed a bug where Skye’s Seekers and Fade’s Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze

Fixed Sova’s trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt “It was never intended for these VO lines to play when destroying an enemy trap. This provided information that wasn’t readily available to Sova and his team through other means. We’ve added this back, but restricted it to play only when Sova kills an enemy player with a bouncing Shock Bolt.”

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Chamber’s Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap

Patch 4.11 will go live today for players based in North America (usually at 9AM ET) while Europe and other regions will have to wait until tomorrow, June 8, for the update to release.

Do keep in mind that there’s no new Valorant weapon skin bundle this week as the Neptune skin pack isn’t due to finish for another seven days.

