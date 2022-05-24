New Valorant Weapon Skin Bundle ‘Neptune’ Has Aquatic Theme, SFX, & Animations

Riot Games is about to roll out another update for Valorant, which typically means a new weapon skin bundle is about to roll into the store’s rotation and this time is no exception. The ‘Neptune’ weapon skin bundle was actually teased earlier this week as having an aquatic theme, and it turns out that’s exactly what it’s been designed around.

As you can see in the image above, the weapons all appear to have an aquarium-like appearance reminiscent of the ocean and marine life. But something that will come as music to the ears of Valorant weapon skin enthusiasts, a new video from Riot Games introducing the skin line showcases that they also have custom sound effects, too!

Pick up the Neptune bundle before it sets sail. Available in your shop tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RpMKgTRtI4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 24, 2022

There’s no news yet that I can find on price, though I would imagine it falls into the Premium Edition given the effects and sounds, which typically cost 1775 VP. As you can see, the skin bundle includes the following weapons:

Shorty

Spectre

Guardian

Vandal

Anchor melee

We’ll keep you updated as and when we hear more details on the specifics of the bundle. Until then, check out the Patch 4.10 notes which were released ahead of this week’s update.

