Valorant Patch 4.10 Makes Network Improvements, Removes Infamous Haven C Box Glitch

Riot Games’ latest update for Valorant isn’t a big one, but it does introduce some new tweaks and changes to its network systems that should increase performance across the board. A dedicated article published by the development team earlier today goes into detail explaining what Riot’s fixes for “a few issues that can occur after bursts of network instability, low client framerate, alt-tabbing, or extended periods of high network jitter.”

Elsewhere, there are some small quality of life improvements here and there; the most notable of which removes the Haven box jump glitch on C, which was infamously used by Brazil’s Furia esports team during Champions versus Sentinels. It’s now no longer possible to use her passive glide to easily get on top and will now require the use of an Updraft.

Here’s the full overview of changes via Riot Games’ official post:

Agent Progress/Charge Bars – Moved to a consistent location and made a consistent size on the following Agents: Reyna Cypher Breach Fade Jett Omen Phoenix Raze Skye Yoru



OMEN

Updated 3P model to increase detail and fidelity.

HAVEN

Removed some pixel collision on the following areas: Can no longer walk up the front of A site cover Can no longer jump onto the top of C site cover without a boost ability



GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

Added new Performance graph to display Shooting Error values for recent shots on the Client. This is the same information visible in the crosshair error settings, but should help players to better diagnose their own performance after an engagement.

Gameplay Consistency Updates

For more information about the below performance graphs and bug fix, please check out the VALORANT Gameplay Consistency Update 2 article.

Fixed an issue where ping or framerate spikes could cause an excessive move processing buffer to develop and persist for multiple seconds. While this was happening, you may have been experienced: Increased Server side input latency, which could make inputs take longer to be applied than would be expected based on your ping. Additional delay in your view of other players, which could give you less time to react. In both of these cases, the additional latencies were not reflected in the current “Network RTT Avg/Max” graph or in-game scoreboard ping values.



Added new Performance graph showing “Network RTT Jitter” to help you understand if you’re experiencing network issues not reflected in the Network RTT Avg/Max values

Added new Performance graph “Network RTT + Processing Delays,” which captures the effective latency you experience due to Network Round Trip Time, Server move processing, and Client move processing delays

BUGS

Agents

“Destroyed” Voice lines for deployable abilities will now be heard globally by allies. This includes: Chamber: Trademark and Rendezvous Killjoy: Turret and Alarmbot Cypher: Trapwire and Spycam Yoru: Gatecrash

Fixed a bug where Neon’s High Gear would automatically stop after using Fast Lane or Relay Bolt

Fixed issue where observers would see Viper’s enemies glow red when they were near but outside of Viper’s Pit.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous radius not showing for spectators and observers

Fixed Brimstone’s Incendiary (Q) feeling damage in chunks of 15 instead of 1 like the other zone damage abilities in the game Overall DPS should be unchanged.



Cosmetics

Bug fix for some minor flickering that was occurring on Protocol weapon’s transparent line VFX when inspecting, ADSing, reloading, etc.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where agent specific keybinds would sometimes not work properly even though the settings menu showed them as applied This fix actually went out in 4.09, but we wanted to make sure users on the live game weren’t experiencing issues in this area before calling it “fixed.”

Fixed a bug where the combat report would rarely not show up for the entirety of the game.

KNOWN ISSUES

Spike plant and defuse bar are not shown for Observers with Minimal HUD enabled, even when spectating the Agent who is planting or defusing.

That does it for Valorant’s Patch 4.10 notes. Of course, one feature the update didn’t introduce was the much-requested replay system, which Riot has recently confirmed isn’t in the works. Twinfinte recently wrote about its disappointment after hearing the news.