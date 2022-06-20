League of Legends Reveals the Return of Star Guardian With New Teaser Trailer

Star Guardian is one of the most iconic event series in Riot Games’ popular MOBA League of Legends, and it’s coming back.

Today the developer released a teaser trailer titled “Return to Valoran City” announcing that Star Guardian will come back for 2022 next month, on July 14.

The trailer doesn’t show much besides a few glimpses of the city and a brief look at Lux in her school uniform.

You can watch it below.

At the moment, Riot Games has not provided further information about the event, but we’ll likely hear more soon. Incidentally, just a few days ago we saw the reveal of a new champion, Nilah.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, and Ekko in action and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot makes another reveal.