League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 Event Gets Official Trailer; Porter Robinson Music Video Coming

Image Source: Riot Games

Riot Games is continuing to reveal news about the upcoming Star Guardian 2022 event coming to its popular MOBA League of Legends.

Riot Games is continuing to reveal news about the upcoming Star Guardian 2022 event coming to its popular MOBA League of Legends.

Today we learn that the event will include “a new generation of Star Guardians” together with some known faces, and more specifically Kai’Sa, Akali, Sona, Taliyah, Rell, Ekko, Quinn, and Nilah.

If you’re wondering about Nilah, she’s a new character revealed back in June.

With the previous teaser, we heard of a “star-studded music collab” and today we learn that it’s a music video featuring Porter Robinson and his song “Everything Goes On.”

It will be revealed on July 14 when the event is scheduled to kick-off, and you can find the embed below alongside the official trailer.

Star Guardian is one of the most iconic event series in Riot Games’ popular MOBA League of Legends, and it has been going on for quite a while, bringing forth obvious anime inspirations and lots of magical girl-inspired skins for popular characters.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, and Ekko in action and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot makes another reveal.