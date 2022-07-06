Forspoken Delayed to January 24, 2023, Due to “Strategic Decision.”
Square Enix announced a delay of its upcoming action JRPG Forspoken, likely to avoid the massive traffic jam of JRPGs in the fall.
The announcement was made on Twitter mentioning that as a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, the publisher has made the “strategic decision” to change the release date to January 24, 2023.
Interestingly, the announcement goes on to say that all game elements are complete and the development is in the final polishing phase.
The game is slated to release on PS5 and PC.
The wording of the message appears to indicate that the delay may possibly be tied to the fact that Square Enix simply had too many games releasing in a similar timeframe.
Forspoken was slated to launch on October 11, 2022, following a first delay.
That definitely overlapped with the release of Valkyrie Elysium on September 29, 2022, and the launch of Star Ocean: The Divine Force on October 27, 2022, on top of The DioField Chronicle on September 23, 2022.
Quite likely, someone at Square Enix realized that the release schedule was creating pretty much a massive JRPG traffic jam, and now that has been cleared a bit.
