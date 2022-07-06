Valkyrie Elysium Gets Release Dates for PS5, PS4, & PC and New Trailer

Today Square Enix announced the release dates and revealed a new trailer of its upcoming action JRPG Valkyrie Elysium.

The game will release on September 29, 2022 for PS5 and PS4. PC players on Steam will have to wait a bit longer, as Valve’s marketplace will sell the game on November 11, 2022.

The trailer shows off story cutscenes and a look at the cast, before moving to its action gameplay and a variety of fights and boss battles.

You can check the video out below, with the voice acting in both English and Japanese, depending on your voiceover language of choice.

Valkyrie Elysium is a spin-off work of the Valkyrie Profile series in development at Soleil, which you may know for its work on Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. The company has also recently absorbed several developers from Tomonobu Itagaki’s Valhalla Game Studios and is also working on the recently-revealed Wanted: Dead.

The original Valkyrie Profile developer Tri-Ace is currently busy with the return of its other staple, the Star Ocean series with Star Ocean: Divine Force, which is actually coming in a similar timeframe (October 27, 2022), for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.