Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Gets New Trailer Showing Tengen Uzui DLC Gameplay

Today the Asian arm of Sega released a new trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

The trailer shows the first actual gameplay of the previously teased Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, also revealing that he will launch in July as the first paid DLC character.

While the trailer is for South East Asia, this should also work for the west, since the release dates for this game are usually the same.

You can check out Tengen in action below.

We already know that more DLC will follow including Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Tanjiro (Entertainment District), Zenitsu (Entertainment District), Inosuke (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. They won’t be released at the same time but as a series of periodic updates.

As you can easily guess, the DLCs are heavily themed on the Entertainment District Arc of the manga and anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, & PC. You can read our review.

