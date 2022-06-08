Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gets New Trailer & Playable Demo; Ashen Wolves Revealed
Nintendo revealed a new trailer of their upcoming Musou-like action JRPG Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and released a playable demo.
This time around we get to see more characters in action, including the Ashen Wolves from the Cindered Shadows DLC of Fire Emblem Three Houses, on top of cutscenes that will likely leave you with more questions than answers.
This trailer, which you can watch below, follows another trailer about the characters of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, the video showing the heroes of the Adrestian Empire, and the one starring the Leicester Alliance.
On top of the reveals, the trailer comes with the announcement that a playable demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24. You can also watch the previous trailer and a gallery of screenshots.
If you’d like to know more, you can read an official description below, directly from Nintendo.
“Join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you engage in massive battles across Fódlan.
Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan.
Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat
Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard’s axe or Dimitri’s lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude’s bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.
Purchase the digital version of the game to receive regular visits from a friendly messenger owl outside of your personal quarters. It’ll gift you Owl Feathers that can be used to boost your support level with other characters!”