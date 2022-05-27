Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Is All About the Heroes of the Leicester Alliance 

Today Koei Tecmo and Nintendo revealed a new trailer of their upcoming Musou-like action JRPG Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Today Koei Tecmo and Nintendo revealed a new trailer of their upcoming Musou-like action JRPG Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

This time around, we get to see more familiar heroes from the Leicester Alliance led by Claude. If you have a Golden Deer heart, this is the trailer for you.

This follows another trailer about the characters of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus and the video showing the heroes of the Adrestian Empire.

You can watch it below, both in English and in Japanese depending on your voice-over language preference, alongside a gallery of official portraits.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24. You can also watch the previous trailer and a gallery of screenshots.

If you’d like to know more, you can read an official description below, directly from Nintendo.