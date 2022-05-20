Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Is All About the Heroes of the Adrestian Empire
Today Koei Tecmo and Nintendo revealed a new trailer of their upcoming Musou-like action JRPG Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.
This time around, we get to see some familiar faces from the Adrestian Empire, led by Edelgard. This means that if your allegiance was with the Black Eagles in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this trailer is for you.
This follows another trailer about the characters of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus.
You can watch it below, both in English and in Japanese depending on your voice-over language preference, alongside a gallery of official portraits.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24. You can also watch the previous trailer and a gallery of screenshots.
If you’d like to know more, you can read an official description below, directly from Nintendo.
“Join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you engage in massive battles across Fódlan.
Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan.
Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat
Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard’s axe or Dimitri’s lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude’s bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.
Purchase the digital version of the game to receive regular visits from a friendly messenger owl outside of your personal quarters. It’ll gift you Owl Feathers that can be used to boost your support level with other characters!”