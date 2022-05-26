Gran Turismo 7 Getting 3 New Cars With Free May 2022 Update Today

Today Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the latest free update for their racing game Gran Turismo 7.

Today Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the latest free update (numbered 1.15) for their racing game Gran Turismo 7.

The update includes three cars as follows:

Toyota GR010 HYBRID ’21

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo

Roadster Shop Rampage

We’re also getting a new Scapes setting, New Orleans.

You can check out a trailer below showing the new cars in action.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review. Incidentally, the World Series 2022 championship is starting later this week.

