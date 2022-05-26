Gran Turismo 7 Getting 3 New Cars With Free May 2022 Update Today
Today Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the latest free update (numbered 1.15) for their racing game Gran Turismo 7.
The update includes three cars as follows:
- Toyota GR010 HYBRID ’21
- Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo
- Roadster Shop Rampage
We’re also getting a new Scapes setting, New Orleans.
You can check out a trailer below showing the new cars in action.
Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review. Incidentally, the World Series 2022 championship is starting later this week.
You can also take a look at a gameplay video focusing on the return of the Deep Forest Raceway track, another showing Daytona, the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, videos dedicated to the music, and another trailer from a few months ago.
We also saw a series of featurettes started a few months ago in which producer Kazunori Yamauchi talked about car culture in general, one on collecting cars, one on racing, one on liveries, one on the Scapes photo mode, one featuring tuning, and one on the power of PS5.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description:
“Experience the complete Real Driving simulator… 25 years in the making.
Get behind the wheel of over 400 cars from day one – with each classic motor and bleeding-edge supercar recreated with unparalleled detail – and navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.
With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, you can buy, tune, race and sell your way through a solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges.
And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in GT Sport Mode.”