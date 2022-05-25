Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Championship Begins This Week

The Gran Turismo World Series championship is returning this year, and this time around it’s making the switch to Gran Turismo 7.

The Gran Turismo World Series championship is returning this year, and this time around it’s making the switch to Gran Turismo 7.

The online series of the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup begin this week, on May 27 and May 28 respectively, and are open to anyone who owns a copy of Gran Turismo 7.

Top-ranking drivers from the online races will then compete in three rounds that will culminate in the World Series Showdown at the end of July and World Series Finals between November 25 and November 27.

Below you can check out a trailer and the full calendar of the Championship.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.

You can also take a look at a gameplay video focusing on the return of the Deep Forest Raceway track, another showing Daytona, the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, videos dedicated to the music, and another trailer from a few months ago.

We also saw a series of featurettes started a few months ago in which producer Kazunori Yamauchi talked about car culture in general, one on collecting cars, one on racing, one on liveries, one on the Scapes photo mode, one featuring tuning, and one on the power of PS5.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description: