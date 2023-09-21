Where Is the Lodge in Starfield? Answered

As the newest Constellation member, you’ll soon cross paths with the faction’s base of operations, The Lodge. Inside, you won’t just find your other teammates within the space-faring organisation, but you’ll also find your very own bed to rest your weary head and net a handy +10% XP boost as well. That’s not all, as there are workbenches and even some loot to be found in the basement, too. So, for those who’re wondering where the Lodge in Starfield is, here’s what you need to know.

Starfield the Lodge Location

Constellation’s headquarters can be found in the Alpha Centauri system, which is southwest of the Sol system. More precisely, you’ll find the Lodge on the planet Jemison in New Atlantis city.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you’re already in New Atlantis city, you’ll find the Lodge opposite the Reliant Medical clinic in the MAST District (as highlighted in the image below).

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

What Is In the Lodge?

The Lodge serves as a hub for picking up Constellation missions, chatting to your teammates, organising your companion roster, and getting some well-earned rest and relaxation in. There’s even a bar upstairs if you fancy a tipple.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Additionally, you’ll find plenty of useful equipment here, like a storage cache with unlimited capacity and even some powerful armor as well.

Here’s a rundown of who and what you can find in the Lodge:

NPCs

Sarah Morgan

Barrett

Walter Stroud

The Hunter

Noel

Vasco

Matteo Khatri

Equipment

An owned bed upstairs

Storage cache in your bedroom upstairs

Cooking station upstairs

Research lab downstairs

Weapon Workbench downstairs

Spacesuit Workbench downstairs

Industrial Workbench downstairs

A Storage cache and storage box downstairs

Pharmaceutical Lab downstairs

Access to the Well downstairs

A Mark I Spacesuit downstairs

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Soon, you’ll likely begin using the Lodge a bit like your spaceship: it’ll become a sort of home away from home thanks to all the useful equipment and NPCs you can find inside.

And that draws to a close our guide on where the Lodge is in Starfield. For more, here’s the best reactor in the game and all the Skill magazine locations. And for even more tips and tricks, keep it locked right here at Twinfinite.