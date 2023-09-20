Throughout your interstellar travels in Starfield, you’re destined to encounter all manner challenges and foes, human or creature, no matter which faction you align with or planet you visit and survey. The deeper into the galaxy you venture, the more fearsome those foes and challenges become, and it’s of course important to have yourself well-prepared for the journey. There are many ways to go about that, including something Bethesda has once more brought back called Skill Magazines. Upon discovery, these add permanent buffs to your character’s many attributes, and they’re scattered all across the galaxy. If you’re wondering just where to find them all, here is our handy guide to all Skill Magazine locations in Starfield.

How to Find & Use Skill Magazines in Starfield

Skill Magazines are a special tier of discoverable buff items that are found in various locations from one end of the galaxy to the other. They can be anywhere, from innocently sitting on a coffee table at an office in New Atlantis, to the deep trenches of various enemy outposts on different planets. You can find them any number of ways, be it while sidetracking to explore different star systems, or during the Main Story quest line.

There are also all different kinds of Skill Magazines, each brand with their own unique, distinctive cover that give a variety of buffs from carrying capacity, to weapon damage, to food recipes and more. Collecting at least most of them can make a significant difference in your gameplay experience, capitalizing on the stat boosts that come from your Skill Tree ranked challenges, and any special gear you may have equipped.

Like any other scavenged item in the game, you simply pick up the magazine to automatically and permanently apply its buff to your character. While they don’t weigh anything in your inventory, if you want to do some de-cluttering and get rid of the magazines, selling or dropping them does not get rid of the buffs, so no need to worry there.

Also, bear in mind that a select number of these magazines can randomly spawn in a certain type of outpost or “abandoned” location on any planet that has them. While we’ll indicate a spot where we’ve found it ourselves, there is not necessarily a guarantee that it’ll be in that exact location in your playthrough.

Finding these magazines also contributes towards the ‘Thirst For Knowledge’ achievement, which requires you to obtain and read at least 20 of them.

We’ve categorized the magazines alphabetically by brand, as there are several issues of each one to find throughout the game.

CombaTech Catalog

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided CombaTech Catalog 01 On a table in the 2nd Floor sleeping quarters of the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons. CombaTech Catalog 02 On a white table inside the room to the left of the Command Room aboard the UC Vigilance (Orbit of Phobos; Sol System) Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons. CombaTech Catalog 03 Sitting on a metal shelf inside the Best Defense shop, to the left of the Rangers building (Hopetown – Polvo; Valo System) Further increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons. CombaTech Catalog 04 TBD TBD CombaTech Catalog 05 TBD TBD

Constellation Guide

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Constellation Guide 01 Sitting on the railing in front of the Artifact pedestal in The Lodge (New Atlantis – Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently reduces fall damage by 5% Constellation Guide 02 TBD Outposts produce resources 5% faster Constellation Guide 03 TBD Healing items are 5% more effective Constellation Guide 04 Found in the immediate entrance area of The Clinic spacestation, look to your left to see it sitting on a table between rows of seats (Orbiting Deepala; Narion System) Permanently use 15% less O2 while moving when over-encumbered Constellation Guide 05 TBD TBD

Cyber Runner’s Cypher

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Cyber Runner’s Cypher 01 Found in the reception area of Slayton Aerospace, which is reached via an elevator on the right side of the Astral Lounge (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Laser weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage Cyber Runner’s Cypher 02 Sitting on a table on the right hand side of Apex Electronics in The Well, which is directly across from the House of the Enlightened and the Trade Authority (New Atlantis – Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Laser weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage Cyber Runner’s Cypher 03 TBD TBD Cyber Runner’s Cypher 04 Found on a side table between two chairs inside a rentable room at the Volii Hotel, which is to the right of the city entrance. Speak to Minerva Clement to rent one. (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Adds a bankable auto-attempt for hacking Cyber Runner’s Cyber 05 Found while do the Ryujin Faction quest “Sabotage”, inside the Research and Development room at Infinity LTD in New Atlantis (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Laser weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage

Freestar Captain’s Log

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Freestar Captain’s Log 01 TBD TBD Freestar Captain’s Log 02 Found at the Deserted Mineral Plant on Grimsey, the moon of planet Deepala; enter the planet via the southwestern entrance, head to the sleeping area of the Crew Quarters, where it’ll be sitting in a locker (Grimsey; Narion System) Permanently increases carry capacity by 5kg. Freestar Captain’s Log 03 Found on a coffee table inside the room to the right of the lobby in the Akila City Consulate, which you get to by turning left at The Rock and walking past Midtown Minerals, and it’ll be up a flight of stairs on the left side of the upper level (Akila City – Akila; Cheyenne System) Permanently adds a 1% chance to disarm enemies with unarmed or melee strikes. Freestar Captain’s Log 04 TBD TBD Freestar Captain’s Log 05 Found in the Command Center of the Freestar Mech Facility, part of the Freestar Faction Mission “First to Fight, First to Die” (Arcturus II; Arcturus System) Permanently do 5% more damage to robots.

GRUNT

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided GRUNT 01 This issue is looted off a corpse near the Red Mile beacon on Porrima III. You’ll need to talk to Mei Devine and attempt the Red Mile challenge in order to access the crater area where the beacon and corpse is at. (Porrima III; Porrima System) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 02 On a table on the right side of the lounge area of the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 03 Found during the first Freestar faction mission “Deputized”, at a bandit camp in a canyon behind the Waggoner Farm on the moon Montara Luna. Will be sitting on a black cart almost underneath a container, so don’t overlook it (Montara Luna; Cheyenne System) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 04 Found on top of a white table next to a ping pong table at The Last Nova bar aboard Crimson Fleet hub The Key space station, which orbits Suvarov. (Suvarov; Kryx System) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 05 Found inside a Deserted UC Garrison (can be any planet with one of these locations) next to a computer console. Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 06 Found inside an Abandoned Outpost (can also be in an Abandoned Lab; any planet with either of these types of locations) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 07 Found during the “Final Glimpse” main story quest at the Abandoned Cryo Lab on moon Gunibuu IV-a. As soon as you enter and deal with the Ecliptic Contractors, go to the room on the left side and the issue will be sitting on a black desk table. (Gunibuu IV-a; Gunibuu System)

NOTE: Can also be found on moon Piazzi IV-a in the Piazzi System during “Failure to Communicate” quest in the control room. Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 08 Can be found on a desk inside the Observation Corridor on the Retrofitted Starstation orbiting Aranae III. It can be accessed via the elevator that you find after heading down the right-side pathway and passing the mannequin display cases. (Aranae III; Aranae System) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 09 TBD Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage. GRUNT 10 Found inside an Abandoned Military Base (can be any planet with this specific location) Ballistic weapons permanently do an additional 5% more critical damage.

Gunslinger’s Guide

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Gunslinger’s Guide 01 Found at The Rock in Akila City, sitting on a coffee table between two chairs just outside the Marshal’s Office. (Akila; Cheyenne System) Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons 5% faster. Gunslinger’s Guide 02 Found lying on top of a small square table near a window inside Sinclair’s Books in the Midtown area in Akila City. (Akila; Cheyenne System) Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster. Gunslinger’s Guide 03 Found inside the entrance to the Rangers Building in Hopetown, which is to the right of HopeTech. It’ll be sitting on a small table between two white chairs on the right side of the room. (Polvo; Valo System) Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster. Gunslinger’s Guide 04 Found inside the Freestar Rangers Outpost in Neon City, on the second floor sitting on a nightstand beside a bed. Head through the orange door past reception and down the hallway to find the room. (Volii Alpha; Volii System) Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster. Gunslinger’s Guide 05 Found at the Freestar Collective Embassy in New Atlantis, during the UC faction mission “Friends Like These”. Inside a locked barrack on the top floor. (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster.

Kryx’s Journal

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Kryx’s Journal 01 Found during the “Back to Vectera” main story quest on Bessel III. Will be in the red and yellow-colored room just before you rescue Barrett. (Bessel III; Bessel System) Get 5% discounts and sell items for 2% more in stores (on top of any other bonuses). Kryx’s Journal 02 TBD Get 5% discounts and sell items for 2% more in stores (on top of any other bonuses). Kryx’s Journal 03 Found inside the locked basement of Vladimir’s House, which you can visit after meeting him aboard The Eye Starstation during the main story questline. (Syrma VII-a; Syrma System) Get 5% discounts and sell items for 2% more in stores (on top of any other bonuses). Kryx’s Journal 04 Found inside The Lock prison in one of the shower room lockers. (Suvorov; Kryx System) Get 5% discounts and sell items for 2% more in stores (on top of any other bonuses). Kryx’s Journal 05 Found in the Gagarin Landing Area. (Gagarin; Alpha Centauri System) Get 5% discounts and sell items for 2% more in stores (on top of any other bonuses).

Mining Monthly

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Mining Monthly 01 Found in an Abandoned Mine on Niira while doing the “Into the Unknown” main story quest; can also be found in Abandoned Mines on other planets. (Niira; Narion System) Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 02 Found in the Seokguh Syndicate Hideout on a table near the entrance during the “Guilty Parties” faction mission for Ryujin Industries. (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 03 Found in the bar near the Gagarin Landing Area. (Gagarin; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 04 TBD Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 05 TBD Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 06 TBD Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 07 Found in Cydonia on Mars. At the city entrance, head through the orange door to your left marked ‘Stairs’, which leads to the Residential Area. Go into the Community Center, then head through the door on the left. Go down the hallway until you can go left again to reach Deimos Miners Headquarters, the issue will be in there. (Mars; Sol System) Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 08 Found inside an Abandoned Mine (any planet that has this type of location). Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%. Mining Monthly 09 Found in the mines at New Homestead on Titan, a moon of Saturn. In the main area of New Homestead, make your way past the Brown Horse Tavern to the door marked ‘Mines’. Head inside and follow the path until you see three miners using laser cutters in a nearby cave. The issue will be sitting on a large wire spool. (Titan; Sol System) Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by an additional 2%. Mining Monthly 10 Found in the Science Facility in Hopetown. (Polvo; Valo System) Permanently increases Tool-grip Weapon damage by 2%.

Neon Nights

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Neon Nights 01 Found on the Ryujin Industries Executive Floor in Alexis Pryce’s room. (Neon City – Volii Alpha; Volii System) Permanently grants the recipe for the chem BattleUp, which increases carry capacity, and physical and energy resistance for a limited time. Neon Nights 02 Found in VIP Booth 1 in the Astral Lounge in Neon City. (Volii Alpha; Volii System) Permanently grants the recipe for the chem S.T.E.V.E., which slows down time and increases ranged attack damage. Neon Nights 03 Found in the Celtcorp Office in the Neon Trade Tower in Neon City. Take the elevator in the Astral Lounge up to the respective floor. (Volii Alpha; Volii System) Permanently grants the recipe for the chem 02 Shot, which increases 02 regeneration. Neon Nights 04 TBD TBD Neon Nights 05 Found inside the Xenofresh Fisheries HQ in the Neon Trade Tower in Neon City. Take the elevator in the Astral Lounge up to the respective floor. (Volii Alpha, Volii System) Permanently grants the recipe for the chem AddiJack, which removes addiction penalties and adds a research bonus.

Nova Galactic Manual

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Nova Galactic Manual 01 Found inside the Crew Shuttle’s Escape Pod during Sarah Morgan’s “In Memoriam” companion quest. (Cassiopeia I; Cassiopeia System) Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 02 Found on a desk in the Control Room (beside the Conference Room) of the Nova Galactic Staryard. (Luna; Sol System) Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 03 Found at the MAST Administrative Division area in Deputy Elisabeth Macintyre’s office. (New Atlantis – Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 04 Found inside a Deserted Freestar Collective Garrison (any planet that has this type of location). Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 05 Found on the Upper Floor of the Autonomous Staryard orbiting Volii Psi (Volii System) Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 06 TBD Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 07 TBD Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 08 Found in an Abandoned Shipping Depot (any planet that has this type of location). Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 09 Found in an Abandoned Deimos Scrapyard (any planet that has this type of location). Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. Nova Galactic Manual 10 Found on a desk in a small room with a computer aboard the Almagest ship orbiting Nesoi. (Olympus System) Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%.

Peak Performance

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Peak Performance 01 Found aboard The Eye station orbiting Jemison. From the dock entrance head a nearby room where it’ll be sitting near a water cooler. (orbit of Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5 kg. Peak Performance 02 Found at a UC Deserted Listening Post on Mithras, the moon orbiting Aion, which will initially be marked as ‘Unknown’ on the map. Use your scanner it to locate it. Will be in a closed office just off the kitchen area. (Mithras; Olympus System) Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5 kg. Peak Performance 03 TBD TBD Peak Performance 04 Found in Sonny Di Falco’s Estate on Maheo I, inside his personal room. (Maheo System) Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg. Peak Performance 05 Found aboard The Key orbiting Suvorov, inside the Gym Room, which is to the left of the Reckoner’s Core. (Suvorov; Kryx System) Permanently adds 5% to melee weapon critical damage.

Solomon’s Adventures

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buffs Provided Solomon’s Adventures 01 Found in the master bedroom of the Coe Estate in Akila City. (Akila; Cheyenne System) Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%. Solomon’s Adventures 02 Found at the one of the first houses on the Waggoner Farm on Montara Luna, the moon of Montara; it’ll be near a bunkbed on the second floor. (Montara Luna; Cheyenne System) Permanently adds 5% to melee weapon critical damage. Solomon’s Adventures 03 TBD TBD Solomon’s Adventures 04 TBD TBD Solomon’s Adventures 05 Found in the Living Quarters of a Helium-3 Extraction Site on Eridani III. (Eridani System) Increase weapon damage at night by 5%.

The New Atlantian

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided The New Atlantian 01 Found on the first floor of the Tau Gourmet Production Center on Tau Ceti II during the “Grunt Work” UC faction mission. (Tau Ceti II; Tau Ceti System) Permanently grants the recipe for The Deep food item. The New Atlantian 02 Found on the third floor living quarters of Starstation RE-939 orbiting Voss, the moon of Olivas. Will be on a desk next to a security terminal. (Voss; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently grants the recipe for the Panache food item. The New Atlantian 03 Found in the Residential District of New Atlantis, behind the Dawn’s Roost restaurant. (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently grants the recipe for the Alpha Sliders food item. The New Atlantian 04 Found at the Eleos Retreat Main Building on Ixyll II. Walk past the Infirmary and it’ll be in a room on the left. (Ixyll II, Ixyll System) Permanently grants the recipe for the Beer Brat food item. The New Atlantian 05 Found on the second floor of Kay’s Place in the Well at New Atlantis. (Jemison; Alpha Centauri System) Permanently grants the recipe for the Shepherd’s Pie food item.

Trackers Primers

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Trackers Primers 01 Found at the Victor Compound on McClure II, inside the west building of the main compound area. (McClure II; McClure System) Increases EM Weapon damage by 5%. Trackers Primers 02 Found at Pilgrim’s Rest on Indum II, inside the locked personal room. (Indum II, Indum System) Increases Ballistic Weapon damage by 5%. Trackers Primers 03 Found sitting on a bedside table in one of the rooms of the upper floor of the Red Mile on Porrima III. It’s next to the room you can rent, and will suspiciously have blood spattered everywhere and the TV turned to static. (Porrima III; Porrima System) Increases EM Weapon damage by 5%. Trackers Primers 04 TBD TBD Trackers Primers 05 Found at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost on Vectera (moon of Anselon), hidden between two bunk beds in the orange and white building on the right. You’ll need to go through a series of hatch doors to get to the room it’s in. (Vectera; Narion System) Increases EM Weapon damage by 5%.

UC Defense Manual

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided UC Defense Manual 01 Found at 1-of-a-Kind Salvage on Niira. Upon landing, head to the building on the right that’s guarded by two turrets. Will be on the upper level, can boost pack your way over. (Niira; Narion System) Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. UC Defense Manual 02 Found at The Den space station orbiting Chthonia. It’ll be sitting on a shelf near some bunk beds in the UC Vanguard office to the right of the entrance, by a light ‘Open’ sign. (orbit of Chthonia; Wolf System) Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. UC Defense Manual 03 Found in the Residential Area of Cydonia, which you can reach via the left-side stairs at the main entrance. Head all the way down until you reach the UC Marine Barracks, and the issue will be on a table inside. (Mars; Sol System) Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. UC Defense Manual 04 Found in an Abandoned Weapon Station (on any planet that has this certain type of location) Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. UC Defense Manual 05 Found inside the main building at the Abandoned Robotics Facility on Ourea. It’ll be sitting in one of the corner rooms on a utility table. Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.

Vanguard Space Tactics

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Vanguard Space Tactics 01 Found on one of the tables next to the Vanguard Pilot Simulator in the MAST Tower of New Atlantis, where you take a piloting test during the “Supra Et Ultra” UC faction mission. Simply take the elevator to the respective floor. (Jemison, Alpha Centauri System) Ship missiles permanently deal 5% more damage. Vanguard Space Tactics 02 Found at the Red Devils Headquarters on one of the tables in the lower lab area. Visited during the “Delivering Devils” UC faction mission. (Mars; Sol System) Ship energy weapons permanently deal 5% more damage. Vanguard Space Tactics 03 Found aboard the abandoned Colander ship orbiting Schrodinger III. Once docked, head right from the entrance to the Captain’s Quarters, where it’ll be sitting next to a terminal. (orbit of Schrodinger III; Schrodinger System) Ship energy weapons permanently deal 5% more damage. Vanguard Space Tactics 04 TBD TBD Vanguard Space Tactics 05 TBD TBD

Va’ruun Scriptures

Magazine Issue No. Location (Star System/Planet) Skill Buff Provided Va’ruun Scriptures 01 Found in the UC Security Office in New Atlantis, on the floor of one of the cells beneath a cot. (Jemison; Alpha Centauri) Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 02 Found in the Va’ruun Embassy in New Atlantis, in the room with a bunk bed. (Jemison; Alpha Centauri) Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 03 Found down in The Stretch area of Akila City, which is on the far left side of the city when you turn at the Solomon Coe statue, where you’ll find Aggie’s bar. The issue will be sitting inside a small open building at the base of The Rock Employee Residences (you’ll see signs denoting it above). (Akila; Cheyenne System) Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 04 TBD TBD Va’ruun Scriptures 05 Found aboard The Clinic station orbiting Deepala. It’ll be in the VIP Wing sitting on a table next to a yellow couch, which you can find by immediately turning right at the main entrance. (orbit of Deepala; Narion System)

NOTE: You’ll come here during the Freestar Rangers “Surgical Strike” faction quest as well. Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 06 Found in the living quarters of the Va’ruun Embassy during the “Friends Like These” UC faction mission. Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 07 TBD TBD Va’ruun Scriptures 08 Found in an Abandoned Hangar (any planet with this certain type of location) Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%. Va’ruun Scriptures 09 TBD TBD Va’ruun Scriptures 10 Found in the Abandoned Mine during the “Delivering Devils” UC faction mission, in one of the upstairs rooms in a habitat area of the mines. (Cydonia – Mars; Sol System)

NOTE: This particular issue is considered Contraband, so be careful selling/transporting it. Increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%.

That concludes our guide for all Skill Magazine locations in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful in building your collection, and let us know if you found these easier or harder to find compared to other items in the game.

