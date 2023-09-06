Can You Safely Sell Skill Magazines After Picking Them Up in Starfield?

Bethesda games have been great about giving special stat boost items since Fallout 3 and the bobbleheads. However, you had to keep the bobbleheads in your inventory to maintain the stat boost. Starfield has skill magazines, but it is unclear if these can be safely sold after you pick them up.

Should You Sell Skill Magazines in Starfield?

The easy/simple answer is that yes, you are free to sell any skill magazine in your possession without suffering any penalty or losing their buff. The problem is that the game could and should be clearer about this for many reasons. Most magazines in Starfield use some version of the word “permanent” when referring to the bonuses they confer to the player. However, some don’t, which muddies the water of understanding a little bit.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Upon picking up a magazine, you will hear a small music sting that signifies you found something special. This sound also means that you have unlocked the magazine’s bonus, which is permanently yours. Even with the magazines such as the above that don’t mention it, the effect is still permanent to your character.

Compared to other items, magazines don’t hold all that much value. You’re probably better off storing them in a storage container inside your home ship. As they don’t weigh anything, you can store as many as you need to.

Can You Check Your Magazine Stat Buffs?

Sadly, there isn’t any way to see what buffs you’ve received from magazines unless you keep every single one you pick up. The closest you can get is the General section of your Status screen, which lets you know how many magazines you have found with this character.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Hopefully, this will encourage you to clean up your inventory of any magazines just lying around. For more Starfield equipment and storage guides, check out our links below.