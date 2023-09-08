Even in the year 2330, people still enjoy a good sandwich or pie in Starfield! Luckily, you can find recipes for different meals and the ingredients needed for them while you explore the vast and infinite universe. Some of these provide buffs, while others restore full or partial health. You can create recipes at Cooking Stations in your ship, at the Lodge, or anywhere else you discover one. So, if gastronomy is your thing, you’ll want to know how to get ingredients for recipes in Starfield.

If you are looking to don your chef hat and apron in Starfield though, you should first make sure you have unlocked the Gastronomy skill. This allows you to create meals and drinks, research more recipes, and find new ingredients. When you unlock Gastronomy, you also unlock the Cooking Station, the first of which is found on your ship, where you can create buff and skill-boosting meals.

Where to Find Ingredients in Starfield

You can find or purchase ingredients as you explore the planets.

Loot everyone and everything you come across to find any bonus bit of meat, vegetables, dairy and fiber you can grab. I even found an unused carton of milk in the lab toilets, which is… nice. Also, visit Starfield vendors in every major city to see what they have on offer. They may just have what you are looking for.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you have your ingredients, simply take them to a Cooking Station and tap A on your controller, or E if you are on PC, and find the recipe you desire. to make sure you aren’t weighed down by multiple meals ‘just in case’ you need a buff, focus on creating meals for buffs you are definitely going to use soon. Level up your Gastronomy skill, and who knows what amazing meals you can eventually create in Starfield!

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get ingredients for recipes in Starfield. Be sure to take a look at our other guides down below, as they can help you track down other useful resources and items.