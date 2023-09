All Names Vasco Can Call You in Starfield

Vasco is your trusty robo partner that accompanies you while you voyage across the stars in Starfield. Given that he is such a good crew member, you would hope that he’d be able to call you by whatever name you please. Well, the list is pretty extensive, so come find out if yours is one of the names Vasco can call you in Starfield!

Names Vasco Can Say in Starfield

As with most companions in games, the list of names that Vasco is programmed to say is exhaustive. The options that Bethesda has included are pretty impressive, so there’s a good chance your name will be on here.

A huge thanks goes to andy24olivera who discovered all of the names, and some of them are quite a surprise as well! Check out the options below:

A

Aaliyah, Aaron, Abigail, Abram, Abrams, Adalyn, Adam, Adams, Addison, Adeline, Adrian, Ahn, Aideen, Aiden, Akira, Al, Alaina, Alan, Alana, Aldrin, Alex, Alexander, Alexandra, Alexis, Alice, Alison, Allen, Allison, Altman, Alyssa, Amanda, Amelia, Ana, Andersen, Anderson, Andonov, Andrew, Andy, Angel, Angela, Anna, Annabelle, Anthony, Archer, Aria, Arianna, Armstrong, Ash, Asher, Ashford, Ashley, Asimov, Aspen, Assface, Atkins, Atkinson, Atom, Atomic, Atticus, Aubrey, Aubuchon, Audrey, Austin, Autumn, Ava, Avery

B

Bacon, Badass, Bailey, Baker, Banner, Bannerman, Bannion, Barnes, Baron, Barron, Barry, Bash, Bastard, Battosai, Battuta, Batty, Baudoin, Becker, Bell, Bella, Ben, Benjamin, Bennell, Bennett, Bentley, Berry, Bert, Bery, Bill, Billie, Billy, Bilodeau, Black, Blaise, Blake, Blaze, Bo, Bob, Bobbi, Bobbie, Bobby, Bond, Boob, Boobie, Boobies, Boom, Boston, Bouman, Bowman, Bradley, Brandon, Braun, Brayden, Brenna, Brian, Briana, Brick, Brigner, Brock, Brodie, Brody, Brooklyn, Brooks, Browder, Brown, Browne, Bruce, Bryan, Bryant, Bryn, Buffy, Bulger, Bull, Burcham, Burgess, Burke, Burt, Butch, Butler, Buzz

C

Caden, Cal, Caleb, Callaghan, Callie, Camden, Cameron, Camilla, Campbell, Capable, Captain, Cara, Carey, Carissa, Carnow, Carofano, Caroline, Carson, Carter, Carver, Casey, Casserly, Castle, Catherine, Cazz, Cerkez, Cha, Chapin, Chappy, Charles, Charley, Charlie, Charlotte, Chase, Cheng, Cherise, Cherry, Cherrybomb, Chloe, Chopper, Chris, Christian, Christiane, Christopher, Church, Claire, Clara, Clark, Clarke, Claw, Clemens, Clunk, Cobb, Cobra, Cock, Cockerham, Coffman, Cole, Colin, Collins, Colton, Combs, Conall, Connor, Cook, Cooke, Cooper, Corey, Cormac, Corman, Cornelius, Cornett, Corri, Corrie, Corrine, Corvo, Corwin, Cory, Cosgrove, Courtenay, Cox, Coyle, Craig, Crash, Cruz, Cullen, Cummings, Curt, Cynthia

D

D.J., Dag, Damien, Dan, Dane, Danger, Daniel, Daniels, Danny, Darrel, Darren, Darryl, Daryl, Dave, David, Davis, Dawson, Deag, Death, Deb, Debb, Debbie, Deborah, Debra, Deckard, Declan, Deitrick, Deitsch, Dell, Denis, Dennis, Denton, Deschain, Desousa, Deth, Dexter, Diana, Diane, Diangelo, Dianne, Diaz, Dick, Dimaggio, Dinolt, DJ, Django, Dom, Domics, Dominguez, Dominic, Don, Donald, Dong, Dongjun, Donnie, Donny, Dorothy, Doug, Douglas, Dragon, Draper, Dulany, Dutch, Duval, Duvall, Dylan

E

Eagle, East, Ed, Eddie, Eddy, Edwards, Elaine, Elena, Eli, Eliana, Elias, Elijah, Elisabeth, Elizabeth, Ella, Ellie, Elliot, Elliott, Emil, Emile, Emily, Emma, Erectus, Eric, Erik, Erikson, Erin, Ernest, Ernie, Eschenbacher, Estevanico, Ethan, Eugene, Evan, Evans, Eve, Evelyn, Everdeen, Everett

F

Fain, Felipe, Ferret, Fifi, Finn, Finster, Fiona, Fisher, Flag, Flagg, Flash, Flores, Flynn, Foster, Fox, Fragile, Francis, Franke, Frederic, Freeman, Fronteau, Frost, Fuck, Fucker, Fuckface, Furiosa, Fury

G

Gabriel, Gabriella, Gagarin, Garcia, Gardiner, Gary, Gavin, Gene, Genevieve, Geoffrey, George, Georgia, Germano, Gerry, Gianna, Gil, Glen, Gomez, Gonzalez, Goose, Gordon, Graber, Grace, Grant, Gravato, Gray, Grayson, Greco, Green, Greene, Grey, Griffin, Gryphon, Gutierrez, Guy

H

Hackman, Hailey, Hall, Ham, Hamilton, Hamm, Hammer, Hammett, Hamrick, Han, Hannah, Hans, Harden, Hardi, Harold, Harper, Harris, Harry, Haschart, Hasenbuhler, Hastings, Hawk, Hawke, Hazel, He, Henning, Henry, Herbert, Hicks, Hill, Hines, Holly, Holmes, Hook, Hopgood, Houle, House, Howard, Howell, Hudson, Hughes, Humongous, Humungus, Hyun

I

Ian, Ibn, Ilya, Imperator, Indiana, Indy, Isaac, Isabella, Isabelle, Isaiah, Ist, Istvan

J

J.P., Jack, Jackson, Jacob, Jag, Jake, James, Jangjoon, Jasmine, Jason, Jay, Jayce, Jayden, Jeff, Jeffery, Jemison, Jen, Jenkins, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jerry, Jerusalem, Jess, Jessica, Jessie, Jet, Jim, Jimmy, Joan, Joe, Joel, Joey, John, Johnson, Jon, Jonathan, Jones, Jonpaul, Jordan, Jordyn, Joseph, Josh, Joshua, Josiah, JP, Juan, Julia, Julian, Juliana, Justin

K

Kaela, Kaelyn, Kaitlyn, Kal, Kalel, Kal-El, Kaneda, Karlie, Kate, Katharine, Katherine, Katie, Katniss, Kauffman, Kayla, Kaylee, Keira, Kelley, Kelly, Kelvin, Ken, Kennedy, Kenshin, Kevin, Kim, King, Kirk, Knight, Krietz, Kris, Kristine, Kuhlmann, Kurt, Kylie

L

Lafferty, Lamb, Lamprecht, Lance, Landon, Lane, Laura, Lauren, Layla, Lea, Leah, Lederer, Lee, Leia, Leif, Leo, Leon, Leslie, Levi, Lewis, LI, Liam, Lila, Liliana, Lillian, Lily, Lincoln, Linda, Lionheart, Lipari, Liz, Locke, Logan, London, Loner, Long, Lopez, Losi, Lucas, Luce, Lucy, Luke, Lundin, Lupe, Lynda

M

Ma’am, Mackay, Mackenzie, Macklin, Madeleine, Madelyn, Madison, Mae, Makayla, Mal, Malcolm, Mamba, Mandi, Mandy, Marc, Marco, Marcus, Margaret, Marge, Margie, Maria, Marie, Marji, Marjorie, Mark, Marko, Markus, Marlowe, Marsden, Martel, Martin, Martinez, Marty, Mary, Mason, Mat, Mateo, Matt, Matthew, Matty, Max, Maya, McCoy, McDyer, McFly, McKay, McPherson, Meagan, Means, Megan, Meister, Melody, Merriam, Mia, Micah, Michael, Michonne, Miguel, Mikami, Mike, Mila, Miles, Miller, Mitchell, Mohammed, Molly, Monster, Montana, Moore, Morales, Morgan, Morgue, Morpheus, Morris, Muck, Mudguts, Mueller, Muhammad, Mulder, Muldoon, Murphy, Myers

N

Nadia, Nancy, Nanes, Nanni, Nardone, Nasty, Natalia, Natalie, Natasha, Nate, Nathan, Nathaniel, Nazarov, Neal, Neary, Nelson, Neo, Nesmith, Neville, Nguyen, Nicholas, Nico, Nipple, Noah, Nogueira, Nolan, Noonan, Noqueira, Nora, Norm, Norman, North, Northup, Nourmohammadi, Nuclear, Nuke, Nyhart

O

Olds, Oliver, Olivia, Ollie, Olsen, Olson, Optical, Orgasmo, Orin, Orion, Ortiz, Owen, Owens

P

Pagliarulo, Palmer, Paris, Parker, Parson, Pat, Patrick, Patty, Paul, Pely, Pendleton, Penelope, Perez, Perry, Pete, Peter, Peterson, Peyton, Phil, Philip, Phillips, Picard, Pickett, Pierce, Plissken, Powell, Preacher, Price, Priest, Prince, Princess, Psycho, Puma, Python

Q

Qin, Quartermain, Quatermass, Queen, Quinn

R

Rabil, Raed, Raf, Rafael, Ramirez, Ramsey, Randal, Randall, Rankin, Rapp, Ray, Raymond, Reagan, Red, Reed, Reese, Reidicus, Reische, Rex, Reyes, Reynolds, RIC, Ricardo, Richard, Richards, Richardson, Rick, Ricky, Rictus, Riddick, Ride, Riley, Ripley, River, Rivera, Rob, Robb, Robert, Roberts, Robinson, Rock, Rockatansky, Rocky, Rodriguez, Rodriquez, Roger, Rogers, Roland, Roman, Romanov, Romanova, Romero, Ron, Ronald, Ronny, Rook, Rosa, Rose, Ross, Roy, Ruby, Russell, Ryan

S

Sacagewea, Sadie, Sage, Sally, Salvatore, Sam, Samantha, Sammie, Sammy, Samuel, Sanchez, Sanders, Sandra, Sanjuro, Sara, Sarah, Sarse, Savannah, Sawyer, Scarlett, Schaefer, Scharf, Schreiber, Schroeder, Scott, Scully, Sears, Sebastian, Selena, Serena, Seth, Sex, Sexy, Shane, Shannon, Shanon, Shaun, Shawn, Shen, Shinji, Shrike, Sidney, Singer, Sir, Skyler, Slaughter, Slinger, Slit, Smirnova, Smith, Snake, Snow, Solo, Solomon, Sophia, Sophie, South, Southie, Spade, Speer, Spider, Spike, Splendid, Spring, Springsteen, Stark, Stef, Stella, Steph, Stephanie, Stephen, Sterling, Steve, Steven, Steward, Stewart, Stone, Stratton, Struthers, Stuart, Sullivan, Summer, Sunshine, Sweetpea, Sydney

T

Takahashi, Tallahassee, Tardif, Taylor, Teare, Ted, Teddy, Teitel, Tereshkova, Tesla, Tetsuo, Texas, Thom, Thomas, Thompson, Thorn, Thorne, Tiana, Tim, Timmy, Timothy, Tit, Tittie, Titties, Toadie, Toast, Todd, Toecutter, Tom, Tommy, Tonon, Tony, Torres, Tracey, Tracy, Treadway, Trinity, Tristan, Tuck, Turner, Tyler

U

Unbreakable, Utting

V

Valenti, Valentina, Valentine, Valkyrie, Vargas, Vash, Vaughan, Vaughn, Venkman, Vic, Vicens, Victoria, Violet, Vivian

W

Wagner, Walker, Walton, Wanderer, Ward, Washington, Watson, Watts, Wayne, Webb, Wells, Wes, West, Weyland, Wez, White, Whitey, Wikus, Will, Willem, William, Williams, Willy, Wilson, Winter, Wisnewski, Wood, Woodward, Wright, Wyatt

X

Xavier

Y

Yan, Yeasting, Yojimbo, Yorick, Young, Yuri, Yutani

Z

Zachary, Zdana, Zed, Zenith, Zetta, Zheng, Ziggy, Zip, Zoe

The list is of course not perfect, as was referenced by a Redditor named Greg who was shocked not to find his name on there. However, some of the options are pretty good! I think my favorite might be Humungous. It’s not too on the nose, and still gets the point across.

For now though, that’s every name Vasco can call you in Starfield. For more on the game, feel free to peruse our related articles down below.