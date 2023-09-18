Where to Find the Clinic in Starfield

Of all the ships floating in orbit throughout the Settled Systems, the Clinic is certainly one with a lot to offer. There are a few mission’s that’ll send you to the clinic at one point or another, but there’s plenty of reason to go there even without a quiest marker. If you’re looking to get to the Clinic in Starfield, here’s how.

What System is the Clinic Located In?

To find the clinic, you’ll have to make your way to the Narion system. It’s orbiting the gas giant Deepala, and in case you’ve got ties one way or another, it’s in Freestar Collective Space. If you’re having trouble finding it even after you’ve jumped to Deepala, its the giant space station that looks like a wire frame that never got finished.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

You’ll be sent to the Clinic for various reasons in a few different missions, but you can go there at any time and speak to the people on the station. It’s a medical facility, so you can expect to find medical treatment if you need it, research and plenty of white, sterile surfaces.

Why Do You Need to Go to The Clinic?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

The head doctor there will be in need of some analgesic from different creatures throughout the galaxy, so you’ll have to return eventually if you wanna clear the mission from your list. Additionally, a Doctor Joseph in Neon will send you to the Clinic to do him a kindness in the side-quest Relief Run, and Ryujin will send you for something… a little less kind in the side mission The Key Ingredient.

One of the subtle reasons to head back and forth to the Clinic is actually for contraband. While there is a Trade Authority Kiosk just to the right of the entrance when you first come in, you can’t sell contraband through a kiosk; it has to be with a physical Trade Authority employee. However, your ship won’t be scanned for contraband when you go to the Clinic.

If you get your hands on some Contraband before you get a shielded cargo hold to hide from scanners, you can just toss your contraband right on the floor by the entrance to stash it. Nobody ever takes it, and they don’t see it as stealing because you didn’t buy it from them. Luckily, you can take your contraband to the Trade Authority in the Den without being scanned, and that’s only a quick jump from the Clinic.

That’s it for how to find the Clinic in Starfield. It’s a subtle Starstation that has a lot to offer the Settled Systems, they just need a push in the right direction. If you’re looking for other locations in the vast galaxy in front of you, be sure to keep checking back here.