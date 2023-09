Starfield has effectively proven itself to be Bethesda’s most cosmically ambitious IP to date, with a literal galaxy-sized map for players to explore and create their own customized adventures. That map itself is divided up into dozens upon dozens of star systems, with nearly 1,700 planets and moons altogether to travel to. If you’re wondering just how many there actually are, and what each of them has to explore, here is our handy guide to all Star Systems in Starfield.

Every Star System in Starfield (& All Their Planets and Moons)

There are a total of 120 star systems in Starfield, each with their own set of orbiting planets and moons around a much bigger sun. You can view them all anytime on your Star Map in the Character Menu found in the top left corner. The map will automatically set itself to the planet or moon you’re currently on or orbiting, but you can scale out to view the entire galaxy map by pressing ‘TAB’ (keyboard) or ‘B’ (controller).

You can travel to all of the star systems via your own ship technically at any point during character/story progression, but a number of them require multiple grav jumps and may temporarily be out of the range of your ship’s capabilities. The systems can range anywhere from Level 1 to Level 75+, which refers to the level of enemies, human and/or creature, that you’ll find on the habitable planets there.

Traveling to all of the star systems in the game also contributes towards 3 trophies/achievements:

Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

– Visit 20 Star Systems The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

– Visit all Star Systems Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

Due to the fact that it can be a little tricky to navigate the galaxy map, we’ve chosen to categorize the star systems in a top-down, left-to-right fashion, in terms of how you could view them on the galaxy map from left to right, that way they’re a bit easier to find and keep track of.

We’ve indicated all planets and moons for each system, as well as some notable off-world events and landmarks we’ve come across that can appear within a given system. Keep in mind that some of these events are randomized, and may appear in different places for different players.

Alpha Andraste System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 1

1 Notable Events/Landmarks: Upon grav jumping to this system, a ‘Mysterious Ship’ will hail you for an ominous conversation. They claim to know who you are, and the huge, fateful mission you have set out before you – the artifacts. They refuse to elaborate further, and claim they’ll see you again later in your journey before grav jumping away.



Beta Andraste System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 4

4 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Van Maanen’s Star System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: Random encounter with UC Vanguard Impostor who claims you’re carrying contraband without proof. Will demand credits for his silence; if you refuse it will end in a firefight.



NOTE – This system is very small on the map and can be easy to overlook. Found directly south of the Andraste systems and northwest of Tau Ceti system.

Tau Ceti System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Eridani System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: Ecliptic Legendary Battleship Camulus can appear in the orbit of Eridani VI (but has been sighted in other star systems also). While the main ship is Level 55 , it will be flanked by a few smaller ships (Level 35-45). This is a very difficult fight, and shouldn’t be attempted without an exceptionally strong ship and skilled crew mates (unless you’re beasting it solo).



Carinae System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Eta Cassiopeia System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Kapetyn’s Star System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 2

2 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Zosma System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Piazzi System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bessel System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 2

2 Notable Events/Landmarks: A Starstation called ‘The Sonder’ orbiting the Bessell II planet. If you hail it, there will be an automated message that implies something’s gone awry on board. If you dock, you’ll find a bunch of spacers and some decent loot.



Sirius System (Level 5)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: A Sanctum Universum ship may come through and ask to talk to you for a minute about how it feels to travel through the stars from a religious perspective. No threat.



The Pup System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Delta Pavonis System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Altair System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: Misc Mission ‘Groundpounder’ is picked up and fulfilled here. It’s quite a lengthy quest but full of loot and credits, so definitely recommended. Heller, a familiar face from the beginning of the game, can be found here during the ‘Back to Vectera’ main story quest. He becomes a companion you can recruit if you wish.



Sol System (Level 1)

Major Cities: Cydonia (Mars), New Homestead (Titan, moon of Saturn)

Cydonia (Mars), New Homestead (Titan, moon of Saturn) Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 21

21 Notable Events/Landmarks: Nova Galactic Staryard orbiting the Luna moon around Earth; filled with Spacer pirates and plenty of loot. UC Vigilance station orbiting Mars Deimos Staryard satellite, orbiting the moon Deimos. Various main story quests and side quests will bring you through this system, including ones to find some rare snow globes from Earth, its moon Luna, and Mars.



Procyon A System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Procyon B System (Level 5)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Luyten’s Star System (Level 5)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 0

0 Notable Events/Landmarks: Deserted Ecliptic Garrison located on Luyten’s Rock.



Barnard’s Star System (Level 1)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Alpha Centauri System (Level 1)

Major Cities: New Atlantis (Jemison), Gagarin Landing Pad/Town (Gargarin)

New Atlantis (Jemison), Gagarin Landing Pad/Town (Gargarin) Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: The Eye – a Constellation-owned star station orbiting Jemison, where you’ll find Vladimir Sall during the main story questline. A Deimos Armored Transport orbiting the moon Grissom near Bondar. If you dock and board, you’ll find that the anti-gravity controls in the ship have gone awry. There’ll be some spacer pirates to take out, as well as some loot and a chest of contraband. Star Station RE-939 which orbits the moon Voss; a scientific research station that was invaded and overrun by Va’ruun zealots.



Toliman Star System (Level 5)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 2

2 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Sakharov System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 1

1 Notable Events/Landmarks: Eklund Exvacation Site orbiting the planet Bonner.



Narion System (Level 1)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: Stroud-Eklund Staryard station orbiting the planet Deepala ‘The Clinic’ star station, where major infections are handled and a side quest to deliver containers of Sealant is available.



Valo System (Level 5)

Major Cities: Hopetown (Polvo)

Hopetown (Polvo) Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: Abandoned Trade Authority Star Station orbiting the planet Prax. If you dock and board you’ll find a wounded UC Marine who asks for help in eliminating the Spacers who invaded the station in exchange for a safe full of loot within the base. Side quest involving Ron Hope, the founder of Hopetown.



Vega System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 2

2 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Denebola System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: Wherever it is in the galaxy that you manage to pick up the fabled ‘Mantis’ side quest, it will ultimately bring you to the ‘Secret Outpost’ on Denebola I-b. You’ll want to complete this quest ASAP, as it gives you a Legendary set of gear as well as a free ship, The Razorleaf.



Wolf System (Level 5)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 2

2 Number of Moons: 1

1 Notable Events/Landmarks: ‘The Den’, a derelict star station orbiting Chthonia, can be found here. If you picked up ‘The Boot’ side quest from New Atlantis, you can complete it here.



Alchiba System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 18

18 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Muphrid System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 21

21 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Arcturus System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 1

1 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Andromas System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Indum System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 10

10 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Guniibuu System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 20

20 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Linnaeus System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Oborum Proxima System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 0

0 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Oborum Prime System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Newton System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Groombridge System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 18

18 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Kumasi System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 19

19 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Nikola System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Aranae System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Olympus System (Level 10)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: The Almagest star station orbiting the planet Nesai.



Bardeen System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 13

13 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Nemeria System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

McClure System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 4

4 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bradbury System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 4

4 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Rasalhague System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Ursae Minoris System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Ursae Majoris System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Sagan System (Level 15)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Maheo System (Level 1)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Cheyenne System (Level 1)

Major Cities: Akila City (Akila)

Akila City (Akila) Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 26

26 Notable Events/Landmarks: Waggoner Farm on Montara Luna, the moon orbiting the planet Montara The main story quest line brings you through Cheyenne, and there are a few side quests that pop up in this system as well.



Leviathan System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Lunara System (Level 25)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 17

17 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Heinlein System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 16

16 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Porrima System (Level 30)

Major Cities: Paradiso (Porrima II), The Red Mile (Porrima III)

Paradiso (Porrima II), The Red Mile (Porrima III) Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 15

15 Notable Events/Landmarks: You can pick up the ‘First Contact’ side quest from Jiro Sugiyama’s signal when you first enter the system.



Rivera System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bolivar System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Nirvana System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Feynman System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Xi Ophiuchi System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Zeta Ophiuchi System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 13

13 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Volii System (Level 5)

Major Cities: Neon (Volii Alpha)

Neon (Volii Alpha) Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: A few different side quests can be picked up in the city of Neon, which also has plenty of shops and optional living quarters as well.



Alpha Tirna System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 21

21 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Beta Tirna System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Katydid System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 2

2 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Copernicus System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Copernicus Minor System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 2

2 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Beta Marae System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 15

15 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Alpha Marae System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Schrodinger System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Ixyll System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 17

17 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Shoza System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 11

11 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Celebrai System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Kryx System (Level 20)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: Human colony on planet Suvarov called ‘The Lock’ Crimson Fleet HQ station orbiting Suvarov called ‘The Key’. If you’re not already affiliated with the Crimson Fleet, you will be fired upon by multiple ships as soon as you enter the orbit of Suvarov, so tread carefully.



Tidacha System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Lantana System (Level 30)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Jaffa System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bannoc System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 3

3 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bannoc Secondus System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: None

None Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Delta Vulpes System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Gamma Vulpes System (Level 50)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Masada System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Freya System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Sparta System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 13

13 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Charybdis System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 10

10 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bara System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 10

10 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Moloch System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Heisenberg System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Rutherford System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 15

15 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Leonis System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Al-Battani System (Level 35)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Khayyam System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Hyla System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 14

14 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Ophion System (Level 45)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 1

1 Number of Moons: 1

1 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Beta Ternion System (Level 40)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 2

2 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Proxima Ternion System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 4

4 Number of Moons: 4

4 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Alpha Ternion System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Enlil System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 8

8 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bel System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 11

11 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Syrma System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 11

11 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Foucault System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 21

21 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Kang System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Marduk System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Algorab System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 3

3 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Zelazny System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 10

10 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Serpentis System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Nirah System (Level 55)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 5

5 Number of Moons: 2

2 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Decaran System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Archimedes System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 6

6 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Pyraas System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 13

13 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Rana System (Level 65)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 9

9 Number of Moons: 15

15 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Strix System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 9

9 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Fermi System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 19

19 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Bohr System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 7

7 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Maal System (Level 60)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 10

10 Number of Moons: 13

13 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Verne System (Level 70)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 7

7 Number of Moons: 10

10 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Huygens System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 8

8 Number of Moons: 12

12 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

Hawking System (Level 75)

Major Cities: None

None Number of Planets: 6

6 Number of Moons: 5

5 Notable Events/Landmarks: TBD

This concludes our guide to all Star Systems in Starfield. We hope you find this helpful on your most epic quest to discover the entire galaxy. Let us know which star system which was your favorite to explore.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Starfield, as well as our official review of the game.