Starfield has probably just about as many side quests as there are planets from one end of the galaxy to the other, and they can definitely pop up in the oddest of places. One such quest involves transporting a rather unsuspecting item, a normal-looking pair of boots, to a location almost off the grid. If you’re wondering what this quest is, or how to fulfill it, here is our handy guide for how to complete The Boot quest in Starfield.

Where to Pick Up The Boot Quest in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

This is one of many quests in Starfield that are typically picked up by pure happenstance, by just stumbling upon the right conversation at the right time between NPCs. In this case, you’ll find The Boot quest down in The Well area of New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System).

Specifically, you’ll want to drop by the UC Surplus shop, which is run by Antonio Bianchi. It’s right next to Kay’s House on the left side if you head straight from the Well’s main entrance. You’ll see him having an argument with a dissatisfied customer, who claims that a pair of boots she purchased from him suddenly caused her to have moments of seriously bad luck in her daily life anytime she was wearing them. She demands a full refund to which he relents, and after she leaves it’s your turn to chime in.

Antonio claims it’s not the first time those particular boots have caused problems, and that they keep winding up back at his shop one way or another, now for a third time. He’s tried to actually destroy them as well, to no avail. To finally be rid of them, he’ll offer you a reward to take the “cursed” boots far, far away, specifically to an infamous bar across the galaxy known as The Den.

How to Get to The Den to Complete The Boot Quest in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Getting to the Den is actually not that difficult, and not quite as far as Antonio makes it seem. You’ll find it in the nearby Wolf Star System. As you can see above it’s nearly the same distance there as it is to the Sol System, and it’s Level 5 so you won’t encounter anything remotely dangerous.

Once you grav jump over there, you’ll see a nearby station just off of the planet Chthonia labeled ‘The Den’, your destination. Travel over there and dock your ship as soon as you approach close enough.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once you board, you’ll find The Den itself to be rather underwhelming than its ominous name conveys. It turns out that the station was overrun by Va’ruun zealots sometime ago, and it’s been hobbling along ever since, with little left to see or provide. You’ll find a Ship Service Technician, though they have no new ships to sell, only modifications. A Trade Authority booth is also available to buy or sell some goods if needed, and a bar to have “the saddest drink ever”, according to Sam Coe.

For The Boot quest, however, your target is a certain storage crate nearby. From the dock entrance, head to the right past UC Vanguard member Rayna Marquez into a narrow hallway. Turn right again in there to see a large gray crate, which your quest marker will be locked on. This is where you can stow away those cursed boots for good, but before you can you’ll be interrupted by a man named Conrad standing nearby, who notices the footwear.

Image: Bethesda via Twinfinite

He thinks they look perfectly fine, and offers to buy them off you for 500 Credits. You can accept his offer to get this small tip, though the decision may weigh on your conscience. If you reject it, you can then place the boots where they belong inside the grey crate nearby, thankfully out of your hands.

Finally, return to Antonio at UC Surplus and he’ll claim he knew you did the deed as the “rain cloud over your head is all but gone”. Whatever that alludes to. If you sold the boots to Conrad and try to lie that you stored them, he’ll claim to still see that rain cloud looming over you, and you’ll need strong Persuasion skills to convince him otherwise. As such, we recommend simply following his instructions for an easier outcome, and he’ll give you 2,500 Credits and 150 EXP for completion. Hopefully Conrad kept his sticky fingers out of that crate.

That concludes our guide for how to complete The Boot quest in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful for getting the check mark on this amusing side quest, and let us know which side quest you’ve found to be the strangest in the game so far.

