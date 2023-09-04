Although Starfield offers players a great avenue to explore distant planets, sometimes, it can be nice to see something familiar. Indeed, there are plenty of locations and curiosities that can be found in the game that are inspired by their real-life counterparts. For those who are particularly interested in discovering one such sight, read on to find out just how to get the Mars Opportunity Rover snow globe in Starfield.

Unlike the NASA snow globe, which can be found in plain sight at the NASA Launch Tower, the Mars Opportunity Rover snow globe requires a little more leg work before it reveals itself in Starfield.

Getting the Mars Opportunity Rover Snow Globe in Starfield

Head on over to the the NASA Launch Tower facility on Earth in the Sol System, and make your way to the MER Program exhibit. It can be found just to the left of the lobby. Make sure to visit before completing the Unearthed main mission, otherwise, the area will be locked off.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Interacting with the exhibit will add a new activity for players to pursue. Open up the Star Map once you are able to and locate the landing site for the Mars Opportunity Rover, which is just south of Cydonia.

Once you have set foot on the planet, it should be easy to spot the rover in its final resting place. Get over there and sitting right on top of it will be the Mars Opportunity Rover snow globe, which should join the others like the aforementioned NASA snow globe and another for the Apollo landing.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That's all there is to get the Mars Opportunity Rover snow globe in Starfield.