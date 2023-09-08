PSA: This Starfield Cache Offers Players Unlimited Storage

Out of the myriad challenges you’ll face in Bethesda Game Studios’ space-faring adventure, inventory management is one of the more time-consuming endeavours. After all, while your pockets are deep and there’s room aboard your spaceship to store items, there’s only a finite amount of space to work with. Luckily, a small detail that may’ve flown under many players’ radars is the fact that you can access an unlimited storage cache to stockpile important loot.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Specifically, the storage cache can be found early in your journey on the planet Jemison in The Lodge. For the unaware, that’s the location where the Constellation faction is based in New Atlantis city.

Where to Find the Infinite Storage Cache in Starfield

To find said cache, head up the stairs immediately on your right as you enter The Lodge.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Next, take the third door on your right and head all the way to the end of the corridor.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Then, take a left and the second door on your left-hand side will be your very own room!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Inside, you’ll find a bed to sleep in, a copy of Moby Dick, a Chronomark Watchcase, and some other wee knick-knacks that you can choose to sell if you fancy making a quick buck.

Most importantly, however, you’ll also now have access to your very own unlimited cache, which is nestled in the corner of your room. Simply press the X button when you’re looking at it to start placing in your items.

Amazingly, it boasts infinite storage! Yes, gone are the days where you’re constantly worrying about where to store things in Starfield. Now, you can get on with the more important things in life, like trying to track down the game’s many easter eggs. You’re welcome, folks!

Starfield is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.