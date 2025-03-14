How to Get All Marks in Arcane Lineage

There are three powerful marks in Arcane Lineage, which can be equipped on your character for some very special abilities. This guide will provide you with tips and tricks on how to get all Arcane Lineage marks, including all the step-by-step instructions.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Astra Mark in Arcane Lineage

Astra Mark is a powerful set of abilities that allows your character to buff and heal allies. It requires you to accumulate Constellations, which can then be spent on these different mark abilities. Constellations can be obtained by executing successful critical hits or inflicting enemies with debuffs when wearing Astra Mark.

Once you’ve accumulated enough Constellations, you can use them as currency to activate one of the following special skills:

Edo : Grants all your allies one random buff (5 Constellations)

: Grants all your allies one random buff (5 Constellations) Udo: Fully restores your energy and HP (2 Constellations)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Step 1: Craft Celestial Emblem

The first thing you must do to obtain the Astra Mark is to craft the Celestial Emblem, which has the following recipe:

5 Astral Shards

1 Stellian Core

15,000 Gold

There are a couple of ways how you can obtain Astral Shards. One option is to wait for the meteor to fall at night, indicated by the “Kaboom!” message in the game chat. Take your pickaxe and go to the indicated location on your mini-map, since it’s always random. But if you don’t want to wait for the meteor, you can farm Star Slimes, which also drop Astral Shards.

Stellian Core typically drops from Thorian, the Rotten boss, who resides in the Deeproot Canopy. He has 2,600 HP and he’s extremely weak to fire and holy damage. But he’s completely immune to any curses, hexes, or plagues, so keep this in mind when approaching this fight.

When you have all the components, go to the middle path of the Deeproot Depths and enter the Forgotten Sanctum. You should find an old accessory fuser here where you can craft the Celestial Emblem using all the required ingredients.

Step 2: Defeat All Night Enemies

After crafting and equipping the Celestial Emblem, you will need to defeat all four types of night enemies while wearing the Celestial Emblem, including:

Goblin

Night Raider

Sentient Darkness

Star Slime

You can initiate a fight with a Goblin, Sentient Darkness, and Star Slime anywhere in the Deeproot area, but Night Raiders typically only roam in the desert biome while armed with a sword. All these creatures only spawn at night. Once you defeat each of these enemies while wearing the Celestial Emblem, speak to the Illustris NPC inside the Church of Rapheon.

Finally, you defeat the Arkhaia boss in the Cult of Thanasius while wearing the Celestial Emblem. Once the boss is defeated, wipe your character! This means you have to go to the Blade of the World entrance and jump into the void. After respawning, your character will be marked with the Astra Mark.

How to Get Venia Mark in Arcane Lineage

The Venia Mark grants no special abilities to players, but it unlocks access to an artifact shop, which otherwise wouldn’t be available in the game. If you need specific artifacts for your build, then the Venia Mark is the best option. Note that artifacts in this shop sell for Primal Essence currency.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Step 1: Sell All Lesser Artifacts

Before you can start selling your lesser artifacts, it’s important to unlock the Midas Enchant, which is available already at level 1+. Here’s a list of all sellable lesser artifacts:

Phoenix Tear

Lineage Shard

Soul Dust

Resplendent Essence

Memory Fragment

All these lesser artifacts randomly drop from Yar’thul, the Blazing Dragon boss located at Mount Thul. It’s one of the easiest bosses in the game, so you shouldn’t have any trouble farming these artifacts. In the end, you should have at least 50,000 Gold in your wallet. Make sure you maintain this amount during the next step.

Step 2: Obtain Four Soul Quivers

At this point, four Orbs of Greed will appear on the map in four different locations. Your task is to bring three artifacts to each of these orbs in exchange for Soul Quivers, items required for obtaining the Venia Mark. Here’s where you can find all four orbs:

At the Blades of the World Covenant, located in the desert ravine.

Just outside the entrance of Deeproot Depths.

Behind the mountain outside of Cladera Town, where the Martial Artist trainer is located.

At the Icerift Approach, to the right of the Tundra gate.

Go to each location and sacrifice any three artifacts you have in exchange for the Soul Quiver. By the end, you should have four Soul Quivers in your inventory, as well as the following artifacts:

Stellian Core

Narthana’s Sigil

Phoenix Tear

Void Key

Stellian Core and Void Key randomly drop from Thorian, the Rotten in Deeproot Canopy, while Narthana’s Sigil and Phoenix Tear drop from Yar’thul, the Blazing Dragon. On top of that, you should have the aforementioned 50,000 Gold in your wallet. When all these items are in your inventory but not equipped, wipe your character! After respawning, your character will be marked with the Venia Mark.

How to Get Petent Mark in Arcane Lineage

The third and final mark you can unlock in Arcane Lineage is the Petent Mark, which allows your character and your allies to open and use teleports for fast traveling. This is an extremely useful mark, as the world of Arcane Lineage is huge.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Step 1: Defeat All Mobs

First, you must complete all quests and defeat all the mobs in the game at least once. Here’s a complete list of all quests in Caldera Town and their requirements:

Quests Requirements Starter Quest 250 Gold at Lvl. 1-3 Potion Help 1x Any Potion Package Delivery None Guild Request Help 1x Sand Core Spare Gold Any amount of Gold. Looking for Help 1x Energy Elixir if Orderly, Free if Chaotic. Ingredient Help 2x Slime Chunk, 1x Cryastem Tor’run’s Final Request None Relieve Cursed Corpses None Ingredient Help 3x Carnastool Someone is Going to Die 1x Crylight Taking in the Sights None Crylight Needed 1x Crylight

Step 2: Visit All Locations

The next step requires you to visit each of the game’s locations at least once and beat all the bosses, including:

King Slime

Yar’thul, the Blazing Dragon

Thorian, the Rotten

Metrom’s Vessel

Seraphon

Arkhaia

Here’s a complete list of all locations in Arcane Lineage that you must visit to unlock the Petent Mark:

Caldera Town

The Crossing

Icerift Approach

Waving Sands

The Old Ruins

Blades Sanctuary

Mount Thul

Inferno Chamber

Westwood

Deeproot Canopy

Deeproot Depths

Cessgrounds

Amoran Chasm

Cursed Remnants

Forgotten Sanctum

Temporal Jailhouse

Fragmented Jailhouse

Spirit Realm

Step 3: Visit All the Voids

Besides the overworld locations, you must also visit all three Voids in the game using the Void Key, including:

Tundra Void

Blades of the World Void

Deeproot Canopy Void

When visiting each of these three Voids, you must complete the three trials:

Zombie Mushroom Trial (Tundra Void)

Sand Golem Trial (Blades of the World Void)

Cursed Corpse Trial (Deeproot Canopy Void)

When all these steps have been completed, be sure to unlock the Soul Vault perk in the Path of Sundry soul tree. Then, insert your Void Key into the Soul Vault and wipe your character at the Blade of the World. After respawning, your character will be marked with the Petent Mark.

That’s all you need to know on how to get all the marks in Arcane Lineage. For more guides, check out Arcane Lineage Tier List – Best Classes Ranked and Clover Retribution Trait Tier List. We’ve also got Clicker Heroes Tier List – Best Ancients Ranked and Best Team Compositions in Enigma of Sepia.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy