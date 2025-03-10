Arcane Lineage Tier List – Best Classes Ranked (March 2025)

There are 18 classes in Arcane Lineage, which can be chosen after reaching base level 5+ and improved after reaching level 15+. Each class has its distinct features, which I’ll cover in this tier list of all classes in the game, including a complete list of all their values.

All Classes Tier List in Arcane Lineage

Ranking Classes SS Lancer, Blade Dancer S Saint, Paladin A Dark Wraith, Impaler, Monk, Brawler, Rogue B Elementalist, Hexer, Bard C Necromancer, Assassin, Beastmaster D Berserker, Ranger, Alchemist

SS-Tier Classes

These two classes are the most overpowered in their respective roles: Lancer for tanking and Blade Dancer for DPS. Having both in your party makes you practically unbeatable!

Classes Features Values

Lancer · The best Tank class, capable of taunting enemies and diverting their attention from allies with low health.



· Has access to Lightning damage that inflicts Shock, using such skills as Empowered Pierce and Discharge.



· Each successful dodge and block heals this unit, while guarding teammates lets it absorb their damage. Cost per skill: 750 Gold

Total Cost: 3750 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Blade Dancer · The best Warrior type with two swords and the primary goal to counter opponent attacks, dealing enormous damage with its counterattacks.



· Double sword attacks, such as Impaling Strike, inflict bleeding, while Flowing Dance lets it spin and deal damage to all enemies.



· Has a high chance of parrying and countering enemy attacks with each blocking move. Cost per skill: 750 Gold

Total Cost: 3750 Gold

Total Skills: 5

S-Tier Classes

In the S-tier, we have the two best support classes. These can also a significant amount of damage, although their main goal is to support and heal your party.

Classes Features Values

Saint · An excellent combo class of Tank and Healer types, able to heal enormous amounts of HP and remove debuffs from itself and allies.



· Has access to a powerful AoE skill, Light Burst, which deals Holy damage to all enemies and inflicts Blind status effect.



· Every time it heals, it gets a defense buff, plus all its healing is increased by 35%. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Paladin · This is a solid Support and Tank combo class, with a respectable amount of damage despite not being attack-focused.



· This class primarily heals and buffs while enduring significant damage.



· Has access to a powerful AoE skill, Holy Crash, which causes a sword to strike down, creating a powerful explosion.



· Increased resistance occurs when its HP is low, and its blocking improves while decreasing its mobility. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

A-Tier Classes

These classes deliver great damage output but come with minor drawbacks to consider.

Classes Features Values

Dark Wraith · A powerful DPS and Summoner class that can inflict significant damage—perfect for solo play.



· Summon Darkbeast skill allows it to call upon a dark creature to deal heavy damage. Its summoning is enhanced when its HP is low.



· Overall speed can be increased by the creation of Darknovas after dealing successful critical hits. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Impaler · Another great DPS class, which is capable of dealing enormous damage at the expense of its own HP.



· All attacks consume HP while dealing damage to all enemies, causing them to bleed.



· Deranged Fighter skill causes debuffs by enemies to make it stronger. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Monk · A Tank class with an emphasis on damage and resilience. It has a decent damage stat but this doesn’t come at the cost of lowered health or defense stats. Recommended for players looking for a balanced playstyle.



· It can buff itself and its allies using the Holy Mantra skill.



· Flame Drop skill is a powerful AoE that deals explosive damage, setting enemies on fire. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Brawler · A DPS class with decent endurance, focusing on big attacks and combinations.



· All combo attacks, such as Burst Combo, execute a barrage of punches and kicks, progressively increasing damage the less HP an enemy has.



· Its speed and defense increase the less HP it has. Cost per skill: 750 Gold

Total Cost: 3750 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Rogue · Rogue attacks cause bleeding, which makes it easy to swiftly kill enemies with a lot of HP.



· It can set up traps that deal damage and inflict Poisoned status effect.



· Dagger Spread and Blader skills allow it to throw multiple daggers in all directions, dealing damage and bleeding to all enemies.



· Advanced Thief skill lets it get better loot from downed enemies. Cost per skill: 750 Gold

Total Cost: 3750 Gold

Skills: 5

B-Tier Classes

If you’re looking for proficient buffers and debuffers for your party, then one of these classes could do well for you, although don’t expect much in terms of damage.

Classes Features Values

Elementalist · This class is focused entirely on buffing allies and debuffing enemies, which works only in team play.



· Has access to a combo attack, which works well against bosses, involving Abyss Anchor and Dark Glare skills activated one after the other.



· Most of its skills are focused on such debuffs as disabling enemy energy, inflicting Vulnerability and Weakened, and others. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Hexxer · A typical Magic class, which specializes in swiftly eliminating large groups of enemies and dealing a good amount of damage.



· Provides a tiny amount of AoE damage to opponents in close proximity but mostly deals with medium single-target damage.



· Has access to a team wind buff that boosts speed stats and has auto dodge.

Cost per skill: 750 Gold

Total Cost: 3750 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Bard · Bard is a slightly cheaper alternative to Hexxer, focusing on buffs and debuffs.



· Grants a small damage resistance and life regeneration buff to allies, using Latir Minor skill and inflicts Vulnerability on enemies with Rebanar Major.



· Curar Forte heals its allies by 6% of max HP but at the cost of its own health. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 1200 Gold

Total Skills: 3

C-Tier Classes

Here are some of the weaker classes that can be decent alternatives to some of the support or DPS classes listed above, but they have very narrow applications.

Classes Features Values

Necromancer · A Support and Summoner class whose summons have a significant impact on their damage, but without the summons, it’s practically helpless.



· Summons a skeleton, which can deal undodgeable damage, receiving a speed boost after killing an enemy.



· Necromancer can revive a dead ally and restore some of its HP and energy in the process. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Assassin · A low-level DPS class that provides poison-based debuffs and has the ability to turn invisible.



· The only really good skill is Stealth Strike, which allows it to vanish and appear behind the target, striking them unexpectedly.



· There’s also a very small chance of phasing through enemy attacks. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Beastmaster · A cheap DPS with a condition that its damage is increased only if its enemies get added to the Bestiary.



· Requires extra monster parts to be viable, including Mushroom Cap, Sand Core, and Restless Fragment.



· Sneak ability allows it to crouch, staying undetectable to most enemies. Cost per skill: 250 Gold

Total Cost: 750 Gold

Total Skills: 3

D-Tier Classes

Lastly, these are the least efficient classes in Arcane Lineage, which can be easily ignored, as they will generate more issues than benefits.

Classes Features Values

Berserker · Although this class can deal enormous damage with its greatsword weapon, it has extremely low defense.



· Super grindy in nature, which deters many players from choosing it.



· Damage can be increased only if its HP drops below 40%, which is very dangerous. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Ranger · This class is focused on dodging attacks and boosting speed of movement, which isn’t the winning strategy in the current meta.



· Heavily dependent on Arcane scaling and speed buffs.



· Typically targets enemies in a random fashion, which is a very ineffective way of playing. Cost per skill: 400 Gold

Total Cost: 2000 Gold

Total Skills: 5

Alchemist · This class has no functions except being able to craft potions, such as Small Healing, Ferrus Skin, and Invisibility.



· All of its thrown potions inflict random status effects.



· At least you can use this class to sell potions for gold. Cost per skill: 200 Gold

Total Cost: 800 Gold

Total Skills: 4

That's it for our tier list of all classes in Arcane Lineage.

