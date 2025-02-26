Best Team Compositions in Enigma of Sepia

Enigma of Sepia is a team-based RPG where you can create a party with up to six heroes. They don’t have to be top-tier to be effective, as synergies between the allies play a much more important role. Here, we’ll show you some of the best Enigma of Sepia team compositions, including their best skills.

Best Team Formations in Enigma of Sepia

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you create your party in the team builder menu, you have the option to choose one of six possible formations. These are very important, as the correct formation can significantly boost the efficiency of your party. Let’s take a look at all of them:

The first two formations will fit teams that value control and support, with a powerful tank that takes the frontal position. All other heroes, including magic damage dealers, buffers, debuffers, and healers, can all stay behind, keeping their tank alive.

The third and fifth formations are designed for midrange team compositions. Here, you don’t rely as much on support, standing in the back row, but you still want your tanks in front with physical attackers in the mid-row.

The fourth and sixth formations are made for aggro teams. In these cases, you want all your physical attackers in front, aggressively pushing forward, while getting help from the rest of your party, standing behind.

Best Midrange Team Composition

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The current meta in Enigma of Sepia primarily consists of midrange teams that can both deal a lot of damage and control the battlefield. This team has terrific synergies between the heroes, allowing you to quickly move through various levels and bosses. Of course, feel free to add or remove heroes that you find more fitting. However, choose formations 3 or 5 for this team, and put Giselle and/or Morgana at the front.

Heroes Roles Stats Best Skills Giselle Combo, Debuff ATK: 549,808

HP: 3,846,965

DEF: 111,823

SPD: 2,480 · Judgement’s Descent: Launches a powerful attack, dealing 98% physical damage.



· Sovereign’s Decree: Removes all control effects on her.



· Royal Treasure: All normal attacks now deal damage to two enemies. Morgana AoE, Transform ATK: 549,808

HP: 3,846,965

DEF: 111,823

SPD: 2,480 · Boundless Blade Control: Deals 103% physical damage to all enemies.



· Circuit Transcendence: Morgana transforms into Glodiours Shadow for 5 turns. Little Rasi AoE, Buff ATK: 494,477

HP: 3,460,275

DEF: 100,515

SPD: 2,184 · Twirling Orb: Deals 107% physical damage to all enemies.



· Ninja Heart: Boosts all allies at the start of every turn. Sylphyra Combo, Buff ATK: 505,047

HP: 3,534,002

DEF: 102,691

SPD: 2,255 · Wrath of the Storm God: Fires an explosive arrow, dealing 388% physical damage.



· Vengeful Will: Increases the attack power of allies who successfully kill enemies.



· Great Fireball Technique: Inflicts enemies with the Burn effect. Bipolaris Curse, Debuff ATK: 497,170

HP: 3,478,956

DEF: 101,076

SPD: 2,220 · Herme Capsule Parasitism: Inflicts a curse on enemies whenever Bipolaris is attacked.



· Herme Seed Penetration: Every time Bipolaris attacks, she inflicts curse. Crimson Curse, Leech ATK: 502,416

HP: 3,515,664

DEF: 102,143

SPD: 2,244 · Protocol Liberation: Deals 215% magic damage to two enemies with the highest attack.



· Dark Contract: Inflicts Blood Pact on the enemy with the highest HP.



· Blood Revival: Converts 15% of damage dealt into HP.

Best Aggro Team Composition

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When it comes to a pure aggro team in Enigma of Sepia, you’ll need plenty of power in the front row with lots of AoE damage and attack buffs. This particular lineup involves one of the strongest characters in the game, Sepia, who deals both physical and magic damage. Choose team formations 4 and 6 for this team, placing Sepia, Espena, and Erenor at the front.

Heroes Roles Stats Best Skills Lumina AoE, Curse ATK: 555,054

HP: 3,883,767

DEF: 112,873

SPD: 2,504 · Thunder Cage: Unleashes lightning, dealing 171% magic damage to all enemies.



· Thunder Binding: Gains a 15% chance to inflict Paralysis on electrified enemies.



· Electrified Blitz: Normal attacks have a 30% chance to inflict Electrification. Carmilla AoE, Counter ATK: 552,423

HP: 3,865,263

DEF: 112,355

SPD: 2,492 · Apocalypse: Deals 104% physical damage to all enemies.



· Blood Frenzy: Deals 137% physical damage to all enemies. Sepia True DMG, Control ATK: 605,076

HP: 4,233,390

DEF: 123,099

SPD: 2,759 · Fate Judgement: Deals 422% physical damage to a target with the lowest HP.



· Destiny’s Demise: Launches three attacks, dealing 555% magic damage. Vespera AoE, Purify ATK: 602,445

HP: 4,214,978

DEF: 122,564

SPD: 2,747 · Ultimate Flash: Deals 400% physical damage to all enemies.



· Beyond Zenith: Removes all debuffs from herself when dropping below 30% HP. Erenor AoE, Debuff ATK: 602,353

HP: 4,215,092

DEF: 122,632

SPD: 2,747 · Blade Thrust: Deals 174% physical damage to all enemies.



· Hunt & Kill Mark: Deals 200% physical damage to a single target. Eclipsea AoE, Crow ATK: 597,198

HP: 4,178,266

DEF: 121,496

SPD: 2,724 · Tsukuyomi Illusion: Deals 169% physical damage to all enemies in the rear row.



· Crow’s Binding Seal: Ignores 10% of enemy’s damage immunity.

Best Control Team Composition

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to build a strong control team in Enigma of Sepia, you’ll need a lot of buffers and debuffers, as well as a particularly strong tank, such as Caelestis. Put her in front of your team to absorb all that damage, and allow Sanguina to deal her powerful blows to the enemies. This team will mostly benefit from formations 1 and 2.

Heroes Roles Stats Best Skills Aurora Curse, Buff ATK: 420,832

HP: 2,945,151

DEF: 85,513

SPD: 1,839 · Genius Deduction: Deals 342% magic damage to a random target.



· Cold Gaze: Exposes the enemy’s weaknesses.



· Calculated Strike: Recovers Rage (up to 200 pts.). Sylvia Bleed, Slay ATK: 457,680

HP: 3,202,778

DEF: 93,035

SPD: 2,021 · Death Note: Deals 93% physical damage to all enemies and deducts 50% HP from one random enemy.



· Judgement Echo: Boosts her attack by 5% and HP by 10%.



· Intelligent Attack: Normal attacks have a 45% chance to inflict Bleeding. Celestia AoE, Buff ATK: 552,423

HP: 3,865,263

DEF: 112,355

SPD: 2,492 · Burst Cut: Deals 202% physical damage to all enemies in the front row.



· Blitzstorm: Buffs damage and attack power of allies by 6%. Ayame AoE, Buff ATK: 426,093

HP: 2,981,926

DEF: 86,590

SPD: 1,862 · Dragon Blade Storm: Deals 147% physical damage to three enemies with the lowest HP.



· Stealth Technique: Every turn there’s a 30% chance to become invisible.



· Shadow Dance: Normal attacks deal 10% more damage in the invisible mode. Caelestis AoE, DMG Resistance ATK: 499,744

HP: 3,497,366

DEF: 101,668

SPD: 2,232 · Rift Blow: Summons meteors, dealing 92% physical damage to all enemies.



· True Judgement: Counterattacks deal 100% more damage.



· True Guard: Grants shield to an ally with the highest attack power. Sanguina True DMG, Slay ATK: 634,149

HP: 4,436,207

DEF: 129,083

SPD: 2,952 · Final Judgement: Deals 422% physical damage to the enemy with the lowest HP in the rear row.



· Endless Loop: Swaps HP with an enemy in the rear row.



· Mortal Boon: Restores HP whenever an ally dies.

Best F2P Team Composition

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, if you’re just starting, you won’t be able to get too many high-tier heroes. But you’ll still be able to unlock a couple of SSR characters. Here, synergies also play a huge role, and since there are lots of free heroes with electrification, try to get Lumina as that one SSR character that you unlock at the start of the game. You’ll also need a healer such as Scientia, as most of your heroes will take much more damage. Since this is also a midrange lineup, choose formations 3 or 5.

Heroes Roles Stats Best Skills Lumina AoE, Curse ATK: 555,054

HP: 3,883,767

DEF: 112,873

SPD: 2,504 · Thunder Cage: Unleashes lightning, dealing 171% magic damage to all enemies.



· Thunder Binding: Gains a 15% chance to inflict Paralysis on electrified enemies.



· Electrified Blitz: Normal attacks have a 30% chance to inflict Electrification. Elysia AoE, Debuff ATK: 452,364

HP: 3,165,778

DEF: 91,929

SPD: 1,977 · Supercharged Twirling Orb: Deals 101% physical damage to all enemies.



· Lightning Blitz: Applies Electrification on enemies.



· Lightning Strike: Normal attacks inflict Electrification. Cheshire Single, Debuff ATK: 608

HP: 3,756

DEF: 181

SPD: 154 · Swift Lightning: Deals 210% physical damage to a single target.



· Electrified Strike: Electrified enemies receive 5% more damage. Eliza Thorn AoE, Curse ATK: 423,463

HP: 2,963,559

DEF: 86,048

SPD: 1,851 · Flashing Thrust: Deals 145% magic damage to all enemies in the rear row.



· Lightning Drive: Has a 40% chance to inflict Electrification. Scientia AoE, Heal ATK: 494,483

HP: 3,460,546

DEF: 100,598

SPD: 2,209 · Medusa Potion: Deals 156% magic damage to all enemies in the rear row.



· Chemical Reaction: Heals a random ally. Ayame AoE, Buff ATK: 426,093

HP: 2,981,926

DEF: 86,590

SPD: 1,862 · Dragon Blade Storm: Deals 147% physical damage to three enemies with the lowest HP.



· Stealth Technique: Every turn there’s a 30% chance to become invisible.



· Shadow Dance: Normal attacks deal 10% more damage in the invisible mode.

That’s it for our list of the best team compositions in Enigma of Sepia. Do you have preferred team compositions that I’ve not listed here? Share them in the comments below.

